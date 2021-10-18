RockLove Announces New Disney Pixar Coco Jewelry Collection

Halloween is almost upon us, and that means time is running out to catch some of your favorite spooky films. One of my favorite films to watch is the hit animated Disney Pixar film Coco with its dancing skeletons, bright colors, and a fantastic soundtrack. RockLove is also sharing some love for the hit film as they unveiled their brand new Coco Collection. The collection consists of 11 pieces of spectacular jewelry that all shine in sterling silver and feature iconic themes and designs from the film. Whether you want to wear everyone's favorite alebrije, or add some sweet sugar skulls to your wardrobe, RockLove has you covered. The whole collection will consist of:

Pixar X RockLove Guitar Locket

Pixar X RockLove Dante Pendant

Pixar X RockLove Enameled Calavera Necklace

Pixar X RockLove Enameled Calavera Ring

Pixar X RockLove La Chancla Charm Necklace

Pixar X RockLove Marigold Necklace

Pixar X RockLove Marigold Pendant

Pixar X RockLove Marigold Ring

Pixar X RockLove Marigold Stud Earrings

Pixar X RockLove Marigold Sugar Skull Necklace

Marigold Sugar Skull Necklace Pixar X RockLove Sugar Skull Earrings

Each piece in RockLove's Coco Collection represents and captures an important part of Miguel's journey throughout the Land of the Dead. From his love of music to family and even the celebration of his Hispanic heritage, this whole collection is very well established. Rings, necklaces, and earrings are showcased in the collection and will make a mighty fine addition to any Disney, Pixar, or Coco collection. Prices do vary between $90 – 175, depending on the piece you decide to choose, and they all can be found right here.

"The Pixar X RockLove jewelry collection arrives in a Pixar X RockLove Signature Box. Each signature box comes designed full of detailed storytelling inside and out, including an embossed exterior and metallic silkscreened character art inside. Soft flocking protects your RockLove jewelry and includes a Pixar X RockLove branded luxury travel pouch!"

© Disney/Pixar

Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: coco, disney, RockLove