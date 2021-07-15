RSVLTS Announces Heroic The Princess Bride Button-Down Collection

RSLVTS continues to impress us with its amazing apparel collection that captures some of our favorite franchises. They have covered so many unique licenses already with Parks and Recreation, The Goonies, Star Wars, and so much more. Their button-downs are not only stylish, but they are super comfortable, making them the perfect addition to any occasion you're at. RSVLTS has just revealed their newest collaboration with the beloved 1987 film The Princess Bride. Four button-down shirts are releasing, with three available now and another coming later in mid-August.

Kicking things off first is a truly special The Princess Bride design as artist Ise Ananphada brings the love story of "Buttercup & Westley" to life. We then get Medieval with the "Need a Miracle" shirt that captures the heroics, thrills, and love of the series in stained glass format. Maybe fans are looking for some Andre the Giant love on their shirts; well RSVLTS has you covered with their "The Outlaws" design. Your favorite outlaws, including Fezzik, are back with this humble and simplistic design that will make you stand out at any event you go to. Last but not least, we are getting the amazing "Kingdom of Florin" tee that is currently only up for pre-order here. This button-down puts the entire adventure on your outfit, making you part of The Princess Bride's adventure. Each of these shirts sare remarkable and will be excellent for any fan on any occasion they go to. Collectors and movie-goers can find them all located here, and be sure to check out all of the awesome descriptions and pictures below.

"True love is the greatest thing in the world. And with love like Buttercup and Westley's (along with the help of a swordsman, a giant, and a miracle man), nothing can stop it. Not the Dread Pirate Roberts, not Prince Humperdinck, not Count Rugen and his Pit of Despair. For this ode to one of the great love stories of all time, we partnered with world-renowned movie poster artist Ise Ananphada to bring her iconic style to life on this detailed, colorful beauty of a KUNUFLEX™ button down."

"Have you ever caught yourself wondering, "Hmm, what would The Princess Bride look like as a meticulously detailed and brightly colored stained glass montage?" Wonder no more. This KUNUFLEX™ button-down, designed in the distinct stained glass style of Medieval Europe, is an inconceivably beautiful storyteller for the ages."

"ANYBODY WANT A PEANUT? True love is nice. Pirates, fire swamps, and medieval torture chambers are fun. Fred Savage playing Hardball! while home sick from school belongs in the Louvre. But the real, lasting genius of The Princess Bride is the outlaws. Let us explain… no, there is too much. Let us sum up: On this instant classic of a shirt, you'll find Vizzini, Fezzik, and Inigo fencing, throwing boulders, dressing up as pirates, and yelling things like "INCONCEIVABLE." What more could you want?"

"Florin, the land of farms and castles, and sworn enemy of Guilder, is also the setting of one of the greatest adventures of all time. The battle of wits, the battle of boulders, an epic sword fight with a not left-handed man, shrieking eels, climbs up the Cliffs of Insanity, a mutton-happy miracle worker, a Pit of Despair, a guy who can't pronounce "marriage," a castle-storming, and a dreaded pirate who leaves no survivors. Find it all on this sepia-toned KUNUFLEX™ button-down tribute to Westley and Buttercup's escapades across the kingdom."