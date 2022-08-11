DC Comics Azrael Takes Up the Mantle of Batman with McFarlane Toys

The DC Comics Knightfall story is a very iconic part of Batman history as Bane broke Bruce Wayne's back. This was very controversial at the time, and it even saw a new person take up the mantle of Batman. Jean-Paul Valley joined the Bat-Family with the hope of being Bruce's successor when the time was right, but his deadly and ruthless crime-fighting tactics warranted concern. However, he took up the role of the Bat after Bane's back-breaking assault, and it seemed to be more than the guy could handle. Once an ally, his insanity dove him made, and he grew to be an enemy of Batman by killing criminals and making the streets of Gotham turn red.

Azrael did have a sick Batsuit, though, and luckily McFarlane Toys is bringing it to life with their DC Multiverse line. That is right, releasing as part of the Gold Label line, Knightfall Azrael Batman is here with his awesome tech-savvy batsuit. He will be a Walmart exclusive and will feature new DC Comics art on the card and packaging. The design from the comics is faithfully recreated here, making this a must-own figure for Batman fans. The DC Multiverse Az-Bat Knightfall Gold Label figure is already up for pre-order here, with links going in and out.

"Upon his father's death, college student Jean-Paul Valley learns that he had been genetically altered and trained since birth by a secret society known as The Order of St. Dumas. They then activate his psychological conditioning, forcing him to become their most elite enforcer, Azrael. While on a mission in Gotham City, Azrael crosses paths with Batman and soon turns on the Order to join with the Dark Knight. Later, when Bruce Wayne is paralyzed by Bane, Bruce asks Jean-Paul to become Batman for some time. Jean-Paul then launches a campaign of brutal justice against the criminals of Gotham City and creates his own Batsuit of armor."

DC MULTIVERSE 7IN – AZ-BAT (KNIGHTFALL) (GOLD LABEL)

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Azreal is featured in his Batman armor from Knightfall

Azreal comes with a base

Included collectible art card with figure artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

