Mattel Announces Jurassic Park The Gates Crowdfunding Campaign

Mattel is welcoming collectors to Jurassic Park with their first ever Hammond Collection crowdfunding campaign featuring The Gates

Mattel has revealed a brand new crowdfunding campaign for the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park. Mattel is welcoming collectors back to Jurassic Park with their new The Gates crowdfunding campaign that is loaded with surprises. The campaign itself is priced at $250 with a 5,000 backing goal with three goals after unlock. The main item for the crowdfund is the iconic Jurassic Park gates that are motorized with lights and sound. Opening the gate will play the recognizable theme song from John Williams. The Ford Explorer #5 is also included and will hold some of Mattel's Hammond Collection figures. The Gates stand 20" tall and are fully detailed, and the Ford Explorer is backed with interior details, and rubber tires.

While the Jurassic Park Gates are nice, it is the three extra unlocks that really bring this crowdfund home. After 5,000 backers are reached, the next goal is at 6,000 which will give fans Time and some additional enclosure fences. It is at 8,000 backers, where the real fun begins as a fan-demanded Hammond Collection dinosaur is unlocked with the "Buck" T-Rex from The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Lastly, Lex unlocks at 10,000 backers and she will also come with a goat with removable leg. The Gates are nice, but it is the whole package that is a real treat and with that $250 price stage it could be pushing it. Jurassic Park fans can find the campaign here and it is set to end July 27, 2023.

Mattel Unveils Jurassic Park The Gates Crowdfund

"We're celebrating Jurassic Park's 30th Anniversary with an awe-inspiring crowdfund! It starts with the enormous fan-demanded motorized entry gates and a first-ever Ford Explorer #5. No expense has been spared on recreating the details, and the collector-level execution extends to all the extras you can unlock from each tier. Say the magic word, fund all the extras, and return with us to a time when dinosaurs ruled the earth!"

Jurassic World Hammond Collection The Gates

Gates: H 20.7 inches x W 22.8 inches x D 12.1 inches

Gates require 4 AA batteries (not included)

Enclosure fences: H 9.0 inches x W 14.8 inches

Authentically scaled to all Hammond Collection figures

Accurately sculpted down to each crack and crevice

Motorized door gates with manual override to display the gates in any position

Flickering torch lights guide the way into the park

Gates also play the original movie theme music and ambient jungle sounds

Comes with Ford Explorer #5 (the one that was left unscathed)

Action-figure scale Explorer features rubber tires and enhanced design details

Includes film-accurate hang tags, navigation screen, and antennas

Only available through this crowdfund

"A minimum of 5,000 US-based backers are needed to start making this set come to life. Once the minimum is reached, international backers can join the campaign. With additional backers, everyone gets even more figures and accessories to recreate the excitement."

At 5,000 backers, you unlock the Jurassic World motorized entrance gates and the Ford Explorer #5

At 6,000 backers, everyone receives a post-electrocution Tim figure and enclosure fences

At 8,000 backers, we'll add the Hammond Collection "Buck" T. rex featured in The Lost World: Jurassic Park

At 10,000 backers, the set is complete with a Lex figure and goat with removable hind leg

"Early Funding Bonus: If we reach 5,000 US-based backers in the first two weeks (by July 11), everyone, including international fans, receives a set of six Jurassic Park Paddock Signs. This campaign ends July 26, 2023 at 11:59 PM PT, so join today and tell every Jurassic Park fan you know. Together, you can complete the ultimate collection!"

