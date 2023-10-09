Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: disney, marvel, RSVLTS, tmnt

RSVLTS Brings Spiders, Turtles, and Cats to New York Comic Con 2023

New York Comic Cons 2023 is on the way, and RSVLTS has unveiled their lineup of exclusive button-up shirts for the convention

Prepare to elevate your style game to superheroic heights as RSVLTS' will be attending New York Comic Con once again. They will be bringing some exclusive button-downs as well as capturing some iconic franchises with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Marvel, and Disney! They are thrilled to unveil four epic designs that will be exclusive to the con, with one new design dropping daily throughout NYCC right at the RSVLTS Booth #2553! Whether you are attending NYCC or just want to show off your fandom, these shirts have got you covered.

Floral City NYC

It might be Fall, but you can always be tropical at heart, and RSVLTS is bringing that mindset right to NYCC. Their Original Floral City NYC designs have arrived with elegant black and white floral designs that keep things simple yet stylish. This bad boy will be only offered on Thursday (October 12) at NYCC.

TMNT: Mutant Mayhem NYCC Pizza

Join Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael in this epic button-down featuring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from their recent feature film Mutant Mayhem. These four brothers are back and ready for a slice of some NYCC pie! These dudes are embracing the Cowabunga with some sweet art that only NYCC 2023 fans will be able to acquire. It's time to channel your inner hero in a half-shell with this Thursday (October 12) only release.

Cheshire Cat Stripes

Escape to Wonderland with the whimsical and magical Cheshire Cat button-down. This design captures the enigmatic and mischievous grin of one of the most iconic characters from Disney's Alice in Wonderland. Packed with his signature cat colors, this trippy exclusive will only be found on Friday (October 13) at RSVLTS booth #2553…so do not miss out!

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

RSVLTS last New York Comic Con 2023 exclusive swings into action with an electrifying design with the Spider-Man Miles Morales button-down. Featuring an eye-popping neon light-inspired design, Miles is capturing the NYC nightlife beautifully with some iconic ones and signature symbols of the wallcrawler. The Spider-Verse awaits Marvel fans only at NYCC 2023, with this being the final shirt offered only on Saturday (October 14).

These are some impressive exclusive NYCC designs that fans will not want to miss, so don't miss your chance to grab these limited-edition shirts. As usual, each is crafted for comfort with its signature Kunuflex material and is perfect for showcasing your favorite fandom. It is still pretty amazing that RSVLTS offers convention-exclusive button-downs, and they never disappoint! TMNT, Spider-Man, and Alice in Wonderland fans will be able to acquire one or all rights at NYCC 2023, which takes place from October 12 – October 15 at the Javits Center in NYC. Be sure to check out everything else RSVLTS has to offer right here, like their new Star Wars Performace Hoodie collection!

