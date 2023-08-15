Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: Ahsoka, RSVLTS, star wars

RSVLTS Debuts New Star Wars Collection Featuring Ahsoka and More

RSVLTS is back with yet another impressive button-down collection as a new Star Wars Collection comes to life balancing good and evil

We are nearly a week away from a brand new Star Wars series arriving on Disney+ as Ahsoka debuts on 8/23. This series will be packed with The Clone Wars, and Rebels references while in the era after Return of the Jedi. A new threat is rising, and RSVLTS is making sure Star Wars fans are ready to look good while saving the galaxy. A brand new button-down collection has arrived and is spanned over the legacy of Star Wars, including some new arrivals for Ahsoka. There will be seven button-downs and a brand-new reversible bomber jacket for this collection, which will consist of the following:

Tenacious Togruta – ( Classic and Women's) RSVLTS is kicking off their new line, Star Wars button-down, with some heat as Ahsoka Tano comes face to face with Darth Vader. This intriguing design captures the battle between master and padawan, as seen in Star Wars: Rebels . Packed with detail, fans will feel the heartbreak between these two with this most impressive addition to your collection.

Summer Snips – ( Classic and Women's & Youth) Throughout the galaxy, there are plenty of races of aliens, one of which is the Togruta which features a very distinct design. Everyone's favorite, The Clone Wars padawan Snips, aka Ahsoka Tano, is a has this design, and RSVLTS brings her unique style to their new button-down collection. From her unique symbols to her special lekku styling, fans will be able to embrace the power of Ahsoka this summer with this release.

The Thrawn (Unisex, Reversible Bomber) Become the Heir of the Empire with the help of RSVLTS and their newest Star Wars Reversible Bomber Jacket. One side can bring balance to the Force, while the other puts fans right into the ranks of the Empire. Becoming an Imperial Officer has never looked so good, and this is one jacket fans will surely want to use their credits on.



From a Certain Point of View – (Classic and Women's) Relive the events of Star Wars: A New Hope From a Certain Point of View, with RSVLTS next button-down. Featuring their signature Kunuflex fabric, things are getting an anime recreation like never before. Packed with force-sensitive artwork, Darth Vader, Stormtroopers, R2-D2, Princess Leia, and Luke Skywalker are back for a new adventure, enhancing any fan's wardrobe.

You're All Clear, Kid – ( Classic and Women's) Don't get cocky with this shirt, as the Empire is right on your tail! Step into the cockpit of an X-Wing as RSVLTS brings the Death Star Trench Run to life. This remarkable button-down features some legendary artwork with TIE Fighters and X-Wings as they aim for that Womp Rat-sized exhaust port. Now let's blow this thing and go home!

The Twins – (Classic and Women's) Star Wars: Visions is truly a work of art, and now RSVLTS is bringing that series to life with another button-down shirt. Capturing the events of The Twins, Sith twins Am, and Karre are going head to head for the power of a Kyber Crystal. Capture their legendary battle right on you with this slick shirt that is packed with heart, style, and the Force.



Pew Pew – (Classic and Women's & Youth) Get ready to take on the Rebel Alliance with another RSVLTS Star Wars shirt featuring the power of the TIE Fighter. From its iconic look to its signature scream, this starship's classic design debuted during the Original Trilogy and is now all over this button-down. Sketch artwork of the ship and "pew pew" text are found all over this shirt, and it will make you a hit at any Imperial party.

The Bo-Katan – (Roper Style, Classic and Women's) The final shirt of RSVLTS Star Wars collection puts the spotlight on Bo-Katan Kryze. This Mandalorian was the sister of the Queen of Mandalore and is now taking up her sister's role to save the Mandalorian homeworld. Featuring the new Roper Style, this light blue button-down has embodied elements of Bo-Katan's Nite Owl's symbol on each shoulder and the back. Free Mandalore in style with this Roper Style button-down that just needs a matching helmet…



Fans got a look and taste of this new Star Wars line from RSVLTS as they dropped a small amount at San Diego Comic Con 2023 a few weeks back. However, this line is now getting more styles and sizes, which will include women, youth & preschool, which were not offered during their debut at SDCC. Bring balance to the Force with this impressive, most impressive button-down set that is all featured in RSVLTS signature KUNUFLEX™ material. Save the galaxy, stop the Sith, and become one with the Force for $70 each, with sizes ranging from XS-4XL. The Star Wars and Ahsoka Collection go live today on RSVLTS.com and on the app today at 4 PM EST! May the Force be with you.

