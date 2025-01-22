Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: disney, RSVLTS

RSVLTS Gets New Magical Additions to Their Disney Hoodie Collection

Enhance your wardrobe and your day with RSVLTS as they are getting some new and magical designs for some new Disney Performance Hoodies

Article Summary RSVLTS unleashes magic with new Disney hoodie designs, featuring classics and modern favorites.

Fantasia returns with Sketches in the Stars and Lil Apprentices, capturing Mickey's iconic moments.

The Emperor's New Groove hoodie takes you on a colorful journey with Yzma and Kronk.

Alice in Wonderland's Down the Rabbit Hole hoodie is back, packed with vibrant whimsy and detail.

The magic of Disney comes to life as RSVLTS is back with a new set of releases for their Performance Hoodie collection. Four new designs are on the cover, and there is an interesting variety of films, with some classics and a more modern film. Kicking things off first is the return of some popular Fantasia designs with Sketches in the Stars and Lil Apprentices. Both designs feature Mickey Mouse putting on Yen Sid's magical hat once again, with Sketches getting a simple blue color scheme and Lil Apprentices adding some mystical color to your look. Up next is Disney's The Emperor's New Groove with their Pull the Lever Performance Hoodie, showing off Yzma and Kronk on a colorful ride out of their lair; just watch out for the llamas.

The last Disney Performance Hoodie is truly a special one as a sold-out D23 design is back with Disney's Alice in Wonderland. It is time to jump Down the Rabbit Hole once again with this colorful Performance Hoodie that is packed with color, falling objects, easter eggs, and a very late rabbit. Each one of these RSVLTS Performance Hoodies features its signature KUNUFLEX material, which is stretchy, breathable, and comfortable. Classic (unisex) styles are offered for this drop, which can be found in sizes XS to 4XL. All of these and more impressive and magical designs can also be found right through RSVLTS now!

Disney Alice in Wonderland – Down the Rabbit Hole

"Goodness! Fall down the rabbit hole once again on this vibrant gear that showcases some magical moments and items from the legendary film sequence."

The Emperor's New Groove – Pull the Lever

"Put your hands in the air for this wild and creepy coaster ride of a hoodie featuring Disney's Yzma and Kronk descending to the secret lab. We know the pink potions look refreshing but be careful, they'll ruin your dinner."

Disney's Fantasia – Lil Apprentices

"Get ready to make waves with this stunning homage to the legendary Sorcerer's Apprentice scene from Disney's Fantasia. With Disney's Mickey Mouse wielding his newfound magical powers amongst a sea of diligent broomsticks and the Sorcerer himself, Disney's Yen Sid, the floodgates of fantastical fun are officially open!"

Fantasia – Sketches in the Stars

"The brightest star in the Disney universe shines on this cosmic hoodie ode to the most famous scene from Disney's Fantasia. Featuring sketches of iconic imagery on a beautiful blue night sky, it's the perfect shirt for fans of the 1940 classic…"

