RSVLTS is Your One Stop Shop this Holiday for the Perfect Nerdy Tees

It is that time of the year again where you are looking for that perfect gift this holiday season. Well, look no further as RSLVTS is easily your one-stop shop this holiday with a massive selection of apparel for many. The company has all kinds of great apparel items with hats, shirts, button-ups, socks, and even some other goodies like cup koozies and puzzles. However, what really makes them shine is their impressive lineup of wardrobe collaborations with plenty of iconic franchises that fans can now wear to work, around the house, to parties, and so much more. They are constantly releasing collaborative pieces from big houses like DC Comics, Nickelodeon, Jurassic Park, Ghostbusters, Back to the Future, and even Star Wars. I have quite a few of these shirts myself, and I absolutely love them; they are subtle, comfy, and allow you to show off your nerdy side with fashion.

RSLVTS button-ups are more than just your average apparel item, as they are made from their KUNUFLEX four-way stretch technology. This allows for an even lighter, comfier, softer, and snug fit that will make you not want to take it off. I have been quite fond of their Star Wars lineup of shirts that feature The Mandalorian and the Original Star Wars saga paying homage to iconic scenes, history, and characters from the films. Some of my personal favorite shirts are The Mandalorian "Layers" tee which shows off the western-style vibe, the "Comic to the Dark Side" shirt, which pays tribute to 70's and 80s Star Wars comics; and "Luke Sleepwalker," which brings some iconic Star Wars bedsheets back from the past. Each of these designs and more are all well done and will be a perfect gift for any loved one out there with plenty of sizes offered.

Holiday shopping can be a pain, but everyone needs clothes, so why not make it one the next one be your next favorite shirt. There are so many collaborative designs out there that any fans or collectors can get behind, like Monster Inc., Coco, Toy Story, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Goonies, Parks and Rec, as well as popular horror franchises like Beetlejuice, Friday the 13th, Nightmare on Elm Street, Child's Play, and Universal Monsters. Do not stop at just the shirts as there are plenty of other apparel items that will be great additions to put under the tree this winter. Most button-up shirts are priced at $65, with sales and discounts here and there, but they are worth every penny, giving the wearer comfort, style, and confidence when you put in on. Start your holiday shopping right here and find what design or style best fits you.