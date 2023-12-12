Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: RSVLTS, star wars

RSVLTS Returns to a Galaxy Far, Far Away with New Star Wars Collection

Comfort and the Force become one as RSVLTS is back with a brand new Star Wars colelction with a new jacket, flannels, and koozies!

Prepare for a journey to the stars as RSVLTS proudly presents its latest Star Wars collection. It is time to revisit the Original Trilogy and put it in style with this new Flannel Collection, a celestial ensemble that blends comfort with iconic intergalactic style. Four exclusive BorlandFlex Flannels are featured in this set, with love for a specific Jedi Master, the Opening Crawl, a certain Astromech, and an infamous green lightsaber. On top of that, a new Reversible Bomber Jacket is ready to take on the Empire all by itself, and an assortment of new Star Wars characters Kunu Koolers, are here!

BorlandFlex Flannels: Where Comfort Meets the Stars!

Immerse yourself in comfort with RSVLTS signature BorlandFlex material that perfectly blends softness and durability. These flannels are ready to help you take on the winter weather on Hoth, the ruff sands of Tatooine, or to enjoy on your daily stroll through the Forest Moon of Endor. This Star Wars collection consists of four long-sleeved shirts, which include In a Flannel Far, Far Away, Artoo, Dagobah Flannel Master, and Return of the Plaid. Each brings a touch of the Force to your everyday style, with artwork on the left bottom side of each with R2-D2 and Luke's Lightsaber from Return of the Jedi to Yoda meditating. Get ready for your next intergalactic adventure with one of these bad boys today!

Reversible Bomber Jacket – Rebel Jacket

Relive the climactic sequence of the Death Star Trench Run with RSVLTS' newest addition to their reversible bomber jacket collection. One side puts Fasn right into the cockpit of a Rebel Pilot, recreating the "You're All Clear Kid" scene on one side. Fans will also be able to show off their allegiance to the Rebel Alliance with their crest that is imprinted on the shoulder. Things then get pretty retro with an old-school Star Wars logo on the flip side, which pops against the jacket's black design. Embrace the Force and show the Empire you mean business with this slick bomber that will be the perfect companion for RSVLTS' new Star Wars hats.

RSVLTS Kunu Koolers

Last but not least, Star Wars fans will be able to elevate their beverage game with RSVLTS' new set of Kunu Koolers! Keep your favorite drink at the perfect temperature while flaunting your Star Wars allegiance with eight new character designs. From Boba Fett, Darth Vader, and Stormtrooper armor to Chewbacca fur, Yoda's robe, and much more, every sip of your favorite beverage will be like a journey through the stars.

The Star Wars Flannel Collection is now available, ready to transport you to a galaxy far, far away. Each BorlandFlex Flannel is priced at $72, offering the perfect balance of style and comfort. The Rebel Jacket, a reversible bomber masterpiece, can be yours for $85, while the Kunu Koolers are only $6. Sizes will offered from XS to 4XL. Elevate your wardrobe, embrace the Force, and make a bold statement with RSVLTS today. Be sure to give the gift of RSVLTS this holiday season with one of their Gift Cards to cover you and your loved ones for future releases. May the style be with you!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!