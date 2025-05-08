Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: jaws, RSVLTS

RSVLTS Takes a Bite Out of Your Waredrobe with New JAWS Collection

RSVLTS fans will want to stay out of the water for their latest apparel collection as JAWS is on the hunt once again

Article Summary RSVLTS celebrates JAWS 50th Anniversary with an exclusive, shark-themed apparel collection.

Collection features bold button-down shirts, performance hoodies, crewneck tees, and matching hats.

Designs include vintage Amity Island artwork, hidden movie nods, and RSVLTS' signature Kunuflex material.

Available in unisex styles and sizes XS to 5X, perfect for any fan wanting to show JAWS love this summer.

Get ready to celebrate one of the greatest blockbusters of all time! JAWS is turning 50, and RSVLTS is throwing the ultimate shark-infested party with their brand-new JAWS 50th Anniversary Collection! Dropping jaws (pun intended) across fandoms everywhere, this lineup is packed with fin-tastic gear that would make even Quint crush a can right in front of you. Expect a tidal wave of style with button-down shirts featuring vintage Amity Island vibes, classic JAWS poster artwork, and enough ocean-blue flair to make you hear the theme music in your head.

The collection doesn't stop there either, as RSVLTS is also launching two performance hoodies with Doodle Shark and Amity Isnald Surf Club. Both are perfect for chasing or running from great whites, plus three cozy crewneck tees are making a splash with matching hats, all of which feature shark-filled fun. Whether you're kicking back on the beach or heading out to your next adventure, these designs bring the spirit of Spielberg's summer thriller right into your everyday wardrobe.

The details are razor sharp, with hidden nods to the movie throughout the designs, like Mapped Out Mayhem, making this the perfect anniversary collection. RSVLTS' signature comfort blends with the iconic imagery of JAWS perfectly here to create a wearable tribute that's perfect for a spicy summer. Shark hunters, scientists, and even police chiefs will surely want one or multiple of these collections, and is offered in classic (unisex) styles. Sizes will vary from XS to 5X, and will feature RSVLTS' signature Kunuflex material, which will not shrink or fade. So grab your gear, rally your crew, and get ready to celebrate half a century of JAWS greatness right now on RSVLTS.com. Just remember… you might want to stay out of the water!

