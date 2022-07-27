S.H. Figuarts Debuts Deadly Venom: Let There Be Carnage Venom Figure

Brains are back on the menu, as Tamashii Nations has revealed their new Venom: Let There Be Carnage figure. Releasing as part of their popular S.H. Figuarts line, Venom is here and ready to take on this new deadly threat. Venom will come in at roughly 7″ tall and captures this Spider-Man villain's live-action and on-screen appearance from Sony Pictures. The white veins make a return, and a nice set of accessories are included allowing fans to capture some iconic scenes from the films. Up first are two swappable head sculpts with one mouth showing the tongue-out design and the other is a closed mouth. There will also be multiple interchangeable hands and well as two back tendril pieces for even more symbiote action. One cool new accessory is the Symbiote State Venom, showcasing the head of Venom popping over the shoulder of another figure. Whether you like Venom movies or not, this design of the anti-hero is pretty sweet, and this S.H. Figuarts line is incredible. We are expecting to see this Symbiote arrive in December with a price of around $90. Pre-orders are not live, but you can find all current Figuarts releases right here.

"From "Venom: Let There Be Carnage", Venom, the most atrocious evil of all time, is coming to S.H.Figuarts! The Venom body is about 190mm tall and eye-sized. Although it is huge, powerful action scenes can be reproduced together with the wide range of motion and abundant optional parts of the S.H.Figuarts series."

Comes with a "set of effect parts reproducing Venom 9symbiote state)" that separates from the main body and reproduces the Venom with it exists as a separate head. By replacing the parts, it is possible to reproduce the Symbiote transformed into two tendrils extending from the back. Symbiote in the tendril state has joint parts, and you can reproduce various action scenes in the play by moving it flexibly. With a wide range of movement, you can even crouch down!

Main figure

Replacement head two

Symbiote state effect parts

2 sets of interchangeable hands

Back tentacle parts

Venom (Symbiote state) A set of pedestals dedicated to effect parts