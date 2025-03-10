Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: marvel, spider-man, Tamashii Nations

S.H.Figuarts Debuts New Spider-Verse Miles G. Morales (Prowler) Figure

Get ready to travel Across the Spider-Verse with the newest S.H.Figuarts figure from Tamashii Nations with Miles G. Morales aka The Prowler

Article Summary Discover the new S.H.Figuarts Miles G. Morales figure from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Miles G. Morales becomes the Prowler on Earth 42, following his father's death and uncle's influence.

Figure features neon colors, three heads, and arm swaps for the ultimate action-packed display.

Get yours for $109 with pre-orders live now; September 2025 release for Spider-Verse enthusiasts.

Tamashii Nations is returning to the Spider-Verse as they unveil their latest Spider-Man S.H.Figuarts figure. Coming to life from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles G. Morales has arrived, aka The Prowler. During the events of Across the Spider-Verse, it was discovered that the Miles we know and love was actually bitten by a spider from another universe. This left that world (Earth 42) unprotected with a no-spider hero, leading that world's Miles Morales going down a different path. Miles G. Morales takes on the role of The Prowler for his world after the death of his father, following Uncle Aaron's criminal lifestyle.

The Prowler is now back and in glorious detail with his new S.H.Figuarts release. Standing 6" tall, Miles G. Morales is featured in his updated Prowler outfit with neon coloring and a variety of accessories. He will come with three swappable heads, and then swappable arms featuring gauntlet and non-gauntlet designs. Spider-Man will have his hands full as he comes face to face with himself, and Tamashii Nations has nicely captured all the action. Pre-orders for this Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse S.H.Figuarts are live at $109 with a September 2025 release.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – S.H.Figuarts Miles G. Morales

"Miles G. Morales from "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is now available as an action figure in S.H.Figuarts! This figure is sculpted and painted in the same style as the original "Across the Spider-Verse", using the same techniques developed by the "Across the Spider-Verse" team, including neon coloring and the characteristic gauntlets on his arms. Two replacement face parts are included, allowing you to enjoy the figure both with and without the mask!"

Product Features

6.3 inches tall (16cm)

Made of ABS and PVC

Based on the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film

Part of the S.H.Figuarts series

Fully articulated

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Box Contents

Miles G. Morales figure

2 Additional maskless face parts

Replacement mask eye parts

Pair of arm parts

6 Types of interchangeable wrist parts

