S.H. Figuarts Reveals No Way Home The Amazing Spider-Man Figure 

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Peter #3 has finally arrived as Tamashii Nations has revealed their latest S.H.Figuarts release. The Amazing Spider-Man is back and ready for some adventures in the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home. It is truly incredible to see Andrew Garfield back as this web-slinger and to take on the role of Peter Parker once again. Tamashii Nations faithfully brings Peter 3 right off the screen and onto your shelves with a beautifully sculpted figure. Spider-Man will be fully articulated and will come with a nice set of web accessories and swappable hands. Two interchangeable heads will also be included, with one featuring an unmasked head sculpt (pending likeness rights).

With all three Spider-Men figures finally revealed, I am curious if Tamashi Nations will be releasing any Figuarts versions of the villains for future releases. I would love to see Green Goblin, Electro, and Doc Ock in Figuarts form giving our Spideys at least some villains to go against. Either way, these figures are a must-own collectible for any No Way Home fan. The Amazing Spider-Man S.H. Figuarts is priced at $94.99 and is set for an April 2023 release. Pre-orders are located here, and be sure to also pre-order your Tobey and Holland spiders while you're at it.

"I love you guys!" Peter 3, from "The Amazing Spider-Man" joins S.H.Figuarts! This figure faithfully replicates his Spider-suit's fine detail, with translucent parts used for the eyes to bring the figure to life for dynamic action scenes. Re-create the drama of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 on your desktop or display shelf!"

Product Features

  • 6 inches (15.24cm)
  • Made of plastic
  • From the movie, The Amazing Spider-Man 2
  • Highly detailed
  • Fully articulated

Box Contents

  • Spider-Man figure
  • 2 Head sculpts
  • Interchangeable hands
  • Web effect
  • Mask

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. Historian, Air Force Veteran, and dedicated collector of Mezco Toyz, Marvel Legends, and is obsessed with Star Wars.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.