S.H. Figuarts Reveals No Way Home The Amazing Spider-Man Figure

Peter #3 has finally arrived as Tamashii Nations has revealed their latest S.H.Figuarts release. The Amazing Spider-Man is back and ready for some adventures in the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home. It is truly incredible to see Andrew Garfield back as this web-slinger and to take on the role of Peter Parker once again. Tamashii Nations faithfully brings Peter 3 right off the screen and onto your shelves with a beautifully sculpted figure. Spider-Man will be fully articulated and will come with a nice set of web accessories and swappable hands. Two interchangeable heads will also be included, with one featuring an unmasked head sculpt (pending likeness rights).

With all three Spider-Men figures finally revealed, I am curious if Tamashi Nations will be releasing any Figuarts versions of the villains for future releases. I would love to see Green Goblin, Electro, and Doc Ock in Figuarts form giving our Spideys at least some villains to go against. Either way, these figures are a must-own collectible for any No Way Home fan. The Amazing Spider-Man S.H. Figuarts is priced at $94.99 and is set for an April 2023 release. Pre-orders are located here, and be sure to also pre-order your Tobey and Holland spiders while you're at it.

"I love you guys!" Peter 3, from "The Amazing Spider-Man" joins S.H.Figuarts! This figure faithfully replicates his Spider-suit's fine detail, with translucent parts used for the eyes to bring the figure to life for dynamic action scenes. Re-create the drama of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 on your desktop or display shelf!"

Product Features

6 inches (15.24cm)

Made of plastic

From the movie, The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Box Contents

Spider-Man figure

2 Head sculpts

Interchangeable hands

Web effect

Mask