Peter 2 from Spider-Man: No Way Home Debuts at S.H. Figuarts

We are finally starting to get collectibles from the bombshell that was given to us in Spider-Man: No Way Home. All three cinematic Spideys united on the big screen for one hell of a climactic adventure. It was truly something special to see Tobey Maguire suit up once again, allowing many of us to see our favorite web-slinger back in action. We have already seen these three versions of Spider-Man get collectibles from Iron Studios, Hot Toys, Hasbro, and now at Tamashii Nations! The S.H.FIguarts lien is about to get some incredible web-slinging action as they announce The Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man figure. This highly detailed figure comes in at 6" tall and is loaded with impressive detail to please many fans.

Before you ask, yes, an unmasked head sculpt is included, and Tamashii Nations captured Peter's likeness perfectly! On top of the unmasked head, collectors will also get a variety of web accessories and well as a removed mask accessory. The iconic webbed suit returns, and this is one figure fans will not want to miss out on owning. The Spider-Man: No Way Home S.H.Figuarts The Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Figure is priced at $94.99. He is set for a March 2023 release, and The Amazing Spider-Man and another MCU Spidey Figuarts release will also be on the way. Pre-orders are already live, and webheads can find theirs right here.

"Peter 2, making a surprise comeback after 20 years in Spider-Man: No Way Home, joins S.H.Figuarts! The Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man edition features a faithfully accurate facial sculpt. Now you can replicate scenes of him offering advice to his younger counterpart (sold separately), re-creating one of the performances of the century, right on your desktop!"

Product Features

5.91 inches (15cm)

Made of plastic

From the Spider-Man: No Way Home movie

Highly detailed

Premium articulation

Box Contents

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man figure

5 Pairs of optional hands

2 Optional heads

Removed mask

Web (large)

2 Webs (long)

2 Webs (short)