Sam Wilson Captain America Cosbaby Flies On In From Hot Toys

Sam Wilson is back in the spotlight but not as The Falcon but as the newest Captain America in the MCU. Times are changing, and Sam finally took up Steve Roger's offer as being the next Cap, and everyone is taking notice. In the past week alone, we have seen a great variety of collectibles from a wide variety of companies. So far, Hot Toys is still taking first place with their incredible 1/6 scale Sam Wilson Captain America figure, which fans can read about here. This time Hot Toys is releasing a new Cap collectible for another one of their popular figure line with Cosbaby. This adorable figure stands roughly 4 inches tall and shows the high flying hero in a heroic pose.

His capture is faithfully recreated from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series finale with a bright red, white, and blue. He is shown with his goggles on, wings spread, and the iconic shield in his hand. This is one Cosbaby figure that can fit in any collector's collection and be a great companion piece for some of the other The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Cosbaby figures. Pre-orders are not live, but fans can find all Hot Toys US releases here, and we can expect at least the usually $24 price tag on him. Excelsior!

"The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – Captain America Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head – Falcon and Winter Soldier, who came together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame are teaming up in Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series for a globetrotting adventure that tests their abilities and patience. Celebrating the release of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+, Hot Toys is excited to introduce Captain America Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head based off his stunning appearance and newly redesigned outfit in the series finale!"

"Cosbaby collectible measures approximately 10.5 cm tall with bobble-head design. Taking up Steve Rogers's mantle, the latest Captain America Cosbaby presents Falcon as the new Cap in his fresh striking look, includes goggles and wings, in red, blue and white color theme, wields the star-spangled shield. Prepares to take flight with the new star-spangled Captain Cosbaby today!"