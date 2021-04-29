Sam Wilson Captain America Soars High With 1/6 Scale Hot Toys Figure

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has changed up the world as we finally get our new Captain America with Sam Wilson talking up the mantle. Taking on the full responsibility of the shield, Sam Wilson dons a new costume as he continues to save the day. Hot Toys has announced that Captain America is taking to the skies with a brand new, highly detailed 1/6 scale figure. Standing 12" tall, Sam will have 30 points of articulation, will be highly detailed, and comes with a great set of accessories. He will come with the iconic Captain America shield, swappable hands, interchangeable backpack with wings that can be on or off. When the wings are attached, they measure 31" wide when fully extending and will have articulation. This is truly one incredible star-spangled figure that will make any The Falcon and the Winter Soldier collector very happy.

The Sam Wilson Captain America 1/6 scale figure from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set to release in late 2022. No pricing has been revealed just yet, but fans will be able to find him here when live. Be sure to check out the Winter Soldier 1/6 scale figure from Hot Toys here to complete the set. Thing is one of the best Captain America figures we have seen so far with a great likeness to Anthony Mackie that can please any fan of the new Disney+ series.

"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Captain America 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure "That's Captain America." Teaming up with Bucky Barnes against the Flag Smashers rebel group, Sam Wilson, a.k.a The Falcon suits up again but in a new outfit with his signature wings, reclaims the symbolic shield once wielded by Steve Rogers and the complicated legacy that comes with being the new Captain America in the conclusion of Marvel Studios' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series. Today, Hot Toys is very excited to introduce the new Captain America as a 1/6th scale collectible figure in the completely new outfit and highly poseable mechanical wings that allows a great range of motion to recreate stunning scenes from the highly-acclaimed series."

"Masterfully crafted based on the appearance of Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series finale, the figure features a newly developed head with face gaiter and goggles; a newly designed tactic outfit in blue, white and red color scheme with a Star emblem; Captain America's iconic shield; a flight back pack, a Redwing drone, and detailed recreation of the massive wings measures approximately 80cm wide, designed with extended articulation for incredible action scenes. The new Captain is here! Don't miss out on the chance and pre-order it today!"

Specifications

Product Code: TMS040

Product Name: Captain America

Height: Approximately 30 cm tall

Points of Articulations: 30

Special Features: Newly designed wings with multiple points of articulation, Blue, grayish-white and red colored tactical suit costume

The 1/6th scale Captain America Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Anthony Mackie as Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Newly developed head sculpt with highly-detailed facial expression, beard, goggles and white face gaiter

Approximately 30 cm tall

Body with 30 points of articulation

Newly designed wings with multiple points of articulation, demonstrates fine mechanic details and painting skills (opened to approximately 80cm wide)

Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of shield throwing hands

One (1) pair of shield holding hands

One (1) pair of open hands

One (1) pair of fists

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume :

One (1) blue, grayish-white and red colored tactical suit with embossed pattern and star emblem in chest

One (1) pair of blue colored embossed patterned pants with fabric coated knee pads

One (1) metallic silver and blue colored belt

One (1) pair of metallic silver and red colored forearm guards

One (1) pair of metallic silver and red colored calf guards

One (1) pair of metallic silver colored boots

One (1) flight backpack

Weapons:

One (1) circular Captain America shield with silver star emblem

Accessories: