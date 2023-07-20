Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, sdcc, transformers

San Diego Comic Con 2023 Hasbro – The Transformers Roll Out

San Diego Comic Con 2023 is here, and we checking out the floor with more Booth Tours of hit companies like Hasbro

Our coverage of San Diego Comic Con 2023 continues as collectibro Jeremy Konrad rolls on over to Hasbro's Transformers booth. This Booth was packed with plenty to see and even included some up close looks at the two recent HasLab projects from the Victory Saber universe. You can just get lost in everything here, but some do stand out, like the very interesting Black Light Transformers releases with legends like Grimlock, getting a new neon yellow deco. Collectors can check out everything that was found at the booth below and be sure to snag up some of these pre-orders right on eon HasbroPulse.com. Stay tuned for more Hasbro Booth Tours, reveals, and announcements throughout SDCC right here from Bleeding Cool.

"Celebrate the last 40 years of Transformers history with Transformers Legacy action figures for boys and girls. Transformers Legacy opens the portal to a whole new universe of More Than Meets the Eye, bringing together every generation of Transformers like you've never seen before. Collect and combine different characters to create your ideal Legacy lineup. Scan the code on each package to reveal character tech specs! Collect other Transformers figures to discover facts and abilities (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!