San Diego Comic Con 2023 Mattel – Welcome to Jurassic Park

San Diego Comic Con 2023 is here and we checking out the floor with more Booth Tours of hit companies like Mattel

San Diego Comic Con gets prehistoric as collectibro and Bleeding Cool journalist Jeremy Konrad hits Mattel Booth. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park, and Mattel was sure to celebrate it with an impressive display. Dinosaur fans will notice an impressive assortment of new and old releases are packed in these case. From some interesting Jurassic Park shadow hybrid dinos to new fully-articulated The Hammond Collection creatures. This line is not ending anytime soon, and with releases and display like this, fans can see why. Collectors can check out the entire Jurassic Park Mattel Booth below and snag up Dinos for your collection today right here.

About The Jurassic Park: Hammond Collection

"Named after the innovative founder of Jurassic Park, this Hammond Collection celebrates the thrills and adventure of the entire Jurassic World franchise. The carnivorous action figure steals the show with its incredible movie-authentic detailing that includes color and texture from head to tail."

"Collector dinosaurs! This Jurassic World Jurassic Park dinosaur figure is part of the Hammond Collection which has created a new standard for highly detailed and articulated figures. Inspired design. Small, Medium, and large-sized species ready to dominate the spotlight in any display. Deluxe articulation! This action figures have movable joints and wired tails to accommodate multiple posing options for play, display and scene creation. Celebrate Jurassic Park's 30th Anniversary! It's been 30 years since the premiere of the franchise in 1993. This is just one of the special figures helping mark the milestone."

