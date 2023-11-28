Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: Elf, RSVLTS

SANTA! Buddy the Elf Arrives at RSVLTS with A New Holiday Collection

Spread Christmas Cheer for All the Hear with RSVLTS as they get into the festive spirit with Buddy the Elf and his new holiday collection

Article Summary RSVLTS launches new Elf-themed holiday collection for the film's 20th anniversary.

Bring Buddy's North Pole to life with shirts featuring Arctic friends and Christmas spirit.

Get ready for snowball fights in style with the 'We Can Take 'Em' button-down.

Celebrate with 'A Little of Elf-rything', showcasing iconic film moments on vibrant shirts.

Greetings, elves and human-sized friends alike! Buddy has arrived at RSVLTS as they unveil their latest addition to their holiday collection. Coming to life from the timeless holiday film Elf, it is time to go through the Lincoln Tunnel in style! Get ready to spread holiday cheer for all to hear, embrace the spirit of Christmas, and showcase your love for Buddy's infectious enthusiasm with three new delightful button-down shirt designs. Elf is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and this collection is exactly what the hit holiday film needs and of course, some Christmas magic.

Buddy's Favorite Things 🎁

Return to the North Pole with Buddy and RSVLTS with the Buddy's Favorite Things button-down. This simple yet elegant button-down features plenty of Buddy's friends from the Arctic Puffin, Polar Bear Cub, the Baby Walrus, and Mr. Narwal all return. Other symbols include Santa's Christmas Spirit gauge along with other reminders of the North Pole with plenty of presents, signs, and his signature elf hat. Spread some joy and maple syrup wherever you go with this winter treat.

We Can Take 'Em 🍬

It is time for the ultimate snowball fight and a little bit of brotherly bonding with RSVLTS next Elf button-down. Take down those troublesome bullies in Central Park and dish out a little snow the right way with the shirt. Buddy and Daniel are going to ice the competition in style and snow, and so will you with this festive design.

A Little of Elf-rything 🎅

Can't decide on just one aspect of Elf that brings you the most joy? Fear not! RSVLTS A Little of Elf-rything button-down is a merryful medley of Buddy's whimsical world, featuring iconic elements from the film on the colorful blue and green button-down. From signature Buddy poses, Leon the Snowman, and the four Elf food groups with candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup. Make Santa proud with this button-down and the magic of Elf home for the holidays and in style.

Make your list, check it twice, and head on over to RSVLTS right now to secure your Elf-inspired button-down shirts. Whether you're attending a holiday gathering, spreading cheer at the office, or just want to feel the Elf-magic every day, this holiday collection is here to make your season sweet! Each shirt in the Elf-inspired collection is crafted in RSVLTS signature KUNUFLEX material that is soft, stretchy, and guaranteed never to shrink or fade. Holiday enthusiasts will be able to find these shirts in classic (unisex) styles and sizes ranging from XS to 4XL, with long-sleeve options offered on some. Be sure to snag up an RSVLTS Gift Card for future drops or the perfect gift for your loved one.

