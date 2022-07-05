Save the Day with the LEGO Technic Airbus H175 Rescue Helicopter

Take to the skies and prepare for your next rescue mission as LEGO unveils its newest LEGO Technic set. This time, the Airbus H175 Rescue Helicopter comes to life with an incredible 2,001-piece set. The helicopter measures 9.5" tall, 28" long, and 5" wide, and the vehicle is loaded with features to please any enthusiast. Just like the real version of the Airbus H175 Rescue Helicopter, motorized effects are included with spinning blades that do feature controlled speed capabilities. Other features include an opening cockpit doors as well as sliding passenger doors to give collectors a very realistic model. The motorized features are unique, with both spin rotor and tail rotor being able to move to bring the Airbus H175 Rescue Helicopter to life. This LEGO Technic set is more than your average set and is priced at $209.99. Pre-orders are not live until August 1, 2022, but fans can visit the page right here and prepare for the launch when it is finally live.

"Inquisitive kids aged 11 and up will love learning how a helicopter works with this LEGO® Technic™ Airbus H175 Rescue Helicopter (42145) toy set. It has lots of awesome functions, so they'll discover how the different parts come together to create an iconic search and rescue vehicle. This Airbus H175 rescue model helicopter is packed with features – just like those that appear on the real-life version. The motor (included) brings the model to life with moving functions. Check out the spin rotor and tail rotor with slow and fast speed settings, retractable landing gear, winch and a spinning engine. Manual functions include the swash plate to control the pitch of the rotor blades, a cockpit door, passenger sliding doors, plus opening front and rear cowlings."

Learn how a helicopter works – Kids aged 11+ can explore the functions that make a helicopter operate with this LEGO® Technic™ Airbus H175 Rescue Helicopter (42145) search and rescue toy model set

Motorized features – Discover features operated by the motor (included), such as the spin rotor and tail, slow and fast rotor speeds, retractable landing gear, winch and spinning replica engine

Manual features to explore – Use the swash plate to control the pitch of the rotor blades and open the front and back cowling to explore the steering mechanism of the rotor and the engines

Opening doors – Features a cockpit door that opens and closes, plus sliding passenger doors

A gift for kids aged 11+ – This helicopter toy set is designed to offer kids a challenging project

Measurements – This LEGO® Technic™ building set measures over 9.5 in. (24 cm) high, 28 in. (72 cm) long and 5 in. (13 cm) wide