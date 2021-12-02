AVP: Requiem Predalien Returns with New Hiya Toys Variant

The Alien vs. Predator series was a blast to see, giving collectors a wild ride with two high-end extraterrestrial franchises. AVP: Requiem was not the best film, but it did introduce us to one of the coolest crossover monsters with the Predalien. We already know that the Xenomorph takes on characteristics of its host, and this time it was a Yautja. This ultimate hybrid is a powerhouse, and a unique character to this special film series and Hiya Toys is back with another for their impressive 1:18 figure line. This PX Exclusive Alien vs. Predator Predalien stands 5.7" tall, features a new Battle Damaged deco, and captures both franchises beautifully. From the Yautja dreadlocks, yellow hide, to the transparent dome with its thicker tail, this is easily a figure that needs its own army. This deadly Alien vs. Predator Requiem beast is priced at $29.99 and set to release in September 2022. Pre-orders are live right here, and be sure to check out some of the other Hiya Toys line switch RoboCop and Judge Dredd.

"Alien vs. Predator: Requiem Predalien (Battle Damaged) 1:18 Scale PX Previews Exclusive Figure – From the Film "Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem" begin, as Scar's corpse lies in state, a Chestburster erupts from his chest; it is a Predalien, a mix of Yautja and Xenomorph characteristics. This powerful creature possessed mandibles, dreadlocks, a yellowish hide, and had a large multi-spiked blade for a tail. The dome covering the head was also slightly more transparent than a Drone's and hollow eye sockets could be seen beneath. The Predalien's tail was much thicker, longer, and less skeletal than a human-spawned Drone's."

Product Features

5.7 inches (14.5cm)

1/18 Scale

Made of PVC and ABS

Based on the the film Alien vs. Predator: Requiem

Figure is highly detailed and super poseable

PX Previews Exclusive