Scream for Ice Cream with LEGO's New LEGO City Ice Cream Shoppe It is time to build up your growing LEGO City collection as a new Ice Cream Shoppe set has arrived just in time for the summer heat

LEGO is going all in on LEGO City this summer with some impressive new sets. Form a massive Downtown set to exploration in the Arctic; the fun is never-ending. A new set has just arrived that is serving up some frozen treats with the 296 pieces Ice Cream Shoppe. Build your very own ice cream parlor with LEGO that features an ice cream counter, fridge, and a blender to serve up that perfect treat. There is outdoor seating and a cargo bike for those online deliveries inside your growing City. Three minifigures are included, one of which is a vendor in a polar bear suit! The LEGO City Ice Cream Shop will be melting into your city in August 2023. The set will be priced at $39.99, and while pre-orders are not live, fans will be able to find the set right here. If you need more snowy sets from LEGO City then be sure to check out the upcoming Arctic Lab set right here.

Serve Up Some Ice Cream in Your LEGO City

"Bring a summer vibe to kids' play with this LEGO® City Ice-Cream Shop (60363) for ages 6+. Fans of ice-cream parlors and parties will love this top gift toy, complete with an ice-cream counter, blender, fridge and an outdoor seating area. There's also a cargo bike and 3 minifigures, including a vendor with a fun polar bear suit."

"This set comes with an easy-to-follow pictorial building guide and step-by-step instructions in the LEGO Builder app. With this intuitive building companion, kids can visualize models in 3D as they build. The app also enables them to track the building process and explore and save virtual playsets. LEGO City toy playsets deliver endless play possibilities with feature-rich structures, realistic vehicles and inspiring characters for imaginative play that depicts daily life in a fun and exciting way."

Toy Ice-Cream Shop – Add even more fun to LEGO® City sets with this Ice-Cream Shop (60363) playset for fans of parties, ice-cream parlors and cool toys aged 6 and up

What's in the box? – Everything kids need to build a toy Ice-Cream Shop and cargo bike, plus fun accessories and 3 minifigures, including a vendor with a polar bear suit

Party play – Includes lots of details for imaginative play, including an ice-cream counter, blender, fridge and an outdoor seating area

A fun gift for kids aged 6+ – Give this LEGO® set as a birthday or any-other-day gift

Dimensions – The LEGO® Ice-Cream Shop measures over 6.5 in. (17 cm) high, 6 in. (16 cm) wide and 5 in. (12 cm) deep

LEGO® minifigure accessories – Accessories include a toy milkshake, cell phone, balloon, gift and 2 ice-cream cones

