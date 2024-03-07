Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: Ahsoka, hot toys, star wars

Secure the Future with Star Wars: Ahsoka Baylan Skoll and Hot Toys

Step into a galaxy far, far away with Hot Toys as they are embracing the Dark Side with some new 1/6 scale Star Wars figures

Article Summary Hot Toys releases a 1/6 scale figure of Baylan Skoll from Star Wars: Ahsoka.

The Baylan Skoll figure features LED lightsaber and rolling eyeball effects.

Accessories include swappable hands and a swinging lightsaber effect.

Available for pre-order at $285, with a release date set for June 2025.

Hot Toys is back as they step back into a galaxy far, far away with a brand new 1/6 scale figure from Star Wars. Coming to life from the hit Disney+ series Ahsoka, former Jedi Knight Baylan Skoll has a new purpose in life. After the Fall of the Republic, this once Jedi has turned to the Dark Side to secure the future of the Order and what it once stood for. Hot Toys has faithfully brought one of the villains from the new Ahsoka series to life and in great detail. Standing at 12.6" tall, Baylan features the likeness quite accurately and will feature a rolling eyeball effect. As for accessories, this crafty wielder of the dark arts comes with swappable hands, a lightsaber with LED capabilities, a swinging lightsaber effect, and a slick black robe. Baylan Skoll will seemingly also have his apprentice Shin Hati arriving from Hot Toys as well, making them a duo you won't want to miss in your Star Wars collection. Pre-orders are already live for $285 right on Sideshow Collectibles with a June 2025 release date. Be on the lookout for some of the other Star Wars: Ahsoka 1/6 scale figures also coming soon, like Hera Syndulla, Padawan Ahsoka Tano, and more.

Star Wars: Ahsoka – Baylan Skoll 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure

"The only reason I'm here is to secure the future." – Baylan Skoll Baylan Skoll™ is lightsaber-wielding mercenary for hire overseeing his apprentice Shin Hati™. But make no mistake: although there was a time when Skoll knew the acclaimed Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker™, Baylan is no Jedi. Now allied to Morgan Elsbeth™, the former Magistrate of Calodan, after the fall of the Jedi and the Empire, Skoll remains a shrewd fighter in search of power who believes that another war is inevitable."

"Today, Hot Toys is delighted to introduce the highly-anticipated 1/6th scale collectible figure of Baylan Skoll™ inspired by Star Wars: Ahsoka™. The collectible figure features newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs to adjust the eyesight, meticulously crafted outfit and cloak, form-fitting under-suit, LED light-up lightsaber™, interchangeable lightsaber blades emulating the weapon in motion, and a display base. This new Baylan Skoll™ collectible figure will surely be a masterpiece to add to all Star Wars™ fans' collection!"

