Sexy Jason Returns with Kotobukiya's Friday the 13th Bishoujo Reissue

Get ready for the return of a sexy slasher as Kotobukiya has unveiled the return of their Friday the 13th Bishoujo Jason statue

Jason Voorhees transformed into a seductive Bishoujo figure by Shunya Yamashita.

Features removable axe and machete, and a Camp Crystal Lake puddle base for stability.

Pre-order the 9.45" collectible statue now ahead of its July 2025 release.

Happy Friday the 13th! To celebrate the eerie holiday, Kotobukiya has unveiled the 2nd Edition Reissue of their Freddy vs. Jason Bishoujo Jason Voorhees statue. This 9.45" tall collectible reimages the infamous slasher icon from the Friday the 13th franchise. This collectible, designed by renowned artist Shunya Yamashita, transforms Jason Voorhees into a stylized Bishoujo (beautiful girl) figure. Jason is back, but this time, she is ready to steal your heart as she wears a modified version of Jason's iconic hockey mask, paired with an axe and blood-stained machete with ripped clothing that pays homage to the character's slasher roots in a new seductive way. Jason is depicted on a Camp Crystal Lake puddle base, ensuring she stays alive and immortalized in your sexy horror collection. This version is part of Kotobukiya's Freddy vs. Jason series and will pair with their Bishoujo Freddy Kruger release. Priced at $119.99, this 2nd Edition Reissue is set to join your collection in July 2025, and pre-orders are already live.

Friday the 13th – Jason Voorhees Bishoujo (2nd Edition Reissue)

"Can't wait for Friday the 13th!? Jason arrives as a BISHOUJO! Jason Voorhees marks the beginning of the HORROR BISHOUJO series in which bloodthirsty killers are transformed into BISHOUJO through illustrator Shunya Yamashita's designs! Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th comes to life with her iconic hockey mask on the side of her head, complete with a formidable atmosphere that brings forth the original power of the character."

"Her well-trained, ripped abs are yet another highlight of this piece! The axe and machete held in her hands can be removed so the statue can be displayed according to the space available. The base is inspired by a puddle near the shores of Crystal Lake, and is made of metal to provide better stability. Magnets on the feet allow the statue to be fixed anywhere on the base."

