Shop Disney Celebrates Star Wars Life Day with New Collectibles

November 17, 1978, was a big day for Star Wars fans as it introduced them to the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special. This special was a unique and odd television variety show that played one week before Thanksgiving in the US that year. While it has nearly been forgotten, some pieces of the special have exceeded popularity, like Boba Fett and Chewbacca's homeward. The Holiday Special did introduce Star Wars fans to the celebration of the Wookie Holiday of Life Day. In the special, Han Solo joined Chewbacca on Kashyyyk to help celebrate Life Day with his family, which is a holiday very similar to our holiday.

Disney is keeping the tradition of Life Day alive with some brand new collectibles for your collection. Life Dat is a wookiee tradition that was created after the Dark Times and the rise of the Empire. It is here to celebrate family, joy, and harmony and is usually held at the Tree of Life on Kashyyyk. Since then, the holiday has reached a new place across the star, and you can celebrate it too with your own robes, Life Day Orbs, mugs, and even a Chewbacca plush. Some of these new Disney goodies can be viewed below, and more can be seen and purchased right here.

Chewbacca Life Day Plush – 20"

"Happy Life Day! Celebrate with this adorable Chewbacca Life Day plush. Inspired by Star Wars, Chewie is dressed in a traditional robe and holds a blue orb in honor of the Wookiee holiday celebrating galactic harmony. From the very first cuddle, you'll love him to the galaxy's edge and back."

Star Wars Life Day Orb Mug

"Celebrate Life Day in traditional Wookiee style when clutching this mug inspired by the crystalline orbs used on their holiday. With its spherical design incorporating a handle, and highly glazed finish, it will make every day feel like a holiday."

Life Day Light-Up Orb

"It's not Life Day without a glowing orb! Get yours in time to celebrate the holiday in style with this blue orb that lights up with a flick of the switch while "Life Day" is written in Aurebesh around the outside of the base. Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. Orb attached to the base that features "Life day" in Aurebesh.

Star Wars Life Day 2022 Fleece Throw with Sleeves

"Celebrate Star Wars Life Day with this cozy blanket with sleeves. The bright red fleece throw features embroidered "Life Day" text and long sleeves for functional use while staying comfy during the Wookiee holiday."

Soft fleece fabrication

"Life Day" embroidered text

Long sleeves

Star Wars tag at hem

Inspired by the Star Wars saga

Part of the Star Wars Life Day 2022 Collection