Star Wars Darth Maul Diamond Select Toys 7" Figure Hits ShopDisney

Photos have been circulating around the web of the new Star Wars figure from Diamond Select Toys. Today those rumors were confirmed as ShopDisney puts up links for the new line of Star Wars figures and Darth Maul is one of them. This fan-favorite character lived out an entire story arc even after his original "death" in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Diamond Select Toys captures that look once again with their new 7" sith lord that will feature 16 points of articulation. He will come with his iconic dual bladed red lightsaber that will have removable blades and a connector peg. Darth Maul will also come with some alternative hands as well as a blaster deflect effect and two motion effects for his lightsaber.

This is a first for Diamond Select Toys after their purchase of Gentle Giant so fans are quite curious to see what this line hold. Having these be 7" figure will defiantly make them stand out compared to other figures but that is probably the point. Star Wars fans will have no problem picking up this Darth Maul and be is packed with way more accessories than fans are used to. The Darth Maul Collector's Edition Action Figure by Diamond Select Toys is a Disney Store and ShopDisney exclusive and priced at $24.99. Collectors can purchase him right now as links are live and located here.

"Darth Maul Collector's Edition Action Figure by Diamond Select. One of the Star Wars saga's deadliest Sith Lords, Darth Maul is now the ultimate collectible with this 7" scale action figure featuring detailed paint and sculpting. Along with the display-ready packaging, this figure comes with the Sith's signature twin-bladed lightsaber with removable blades, alternate hands, and more."

Magic in the details

Special Collector's Edition Darth Maul Action Figure

Fully poseable with more than 16 points of articulation

Accessories include a twin-bladed lightsaber with removable blades and a removable connector peg for double lightsaber action, alternate hands, and deflecting laser effect

Detailed paint and sculpting

Comes in display-ready packaging

Inspired by the Star Wars saga

Created by Diamond Select Toys

Exclusive to Disney store and shopDisney.com