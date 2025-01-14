Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, mary poppins

ShopDisney Reveals Mary Poppins 60th Anniversary Limited Edition Doll

Get ready to celebrate the Mary Poppins 60th Anniversary with Disney as they debut a new and special limited edition doll

Article Summary Celebrate Mary Poppins' 60th Anniversary with a stunning new limited edition doll now available on shopDisney.

The 17” doll features Mary’s iconic "Jolly Holiday" outfit with intricate embroidery and lace details.

Only 4,670 dolls available, each with a Certificate of Authenticity and elegant window display packaging.

This $149.99 collectible includes charming details like Mary’s parrot-head umbrella and penguin imagery.

Last year kicked off the 60th anniversary of Disney's Mary Poppins, which made its grand debut on screen in 1964. ShopDisney has now released a new limited edition doll featuring Mary Poppins from her Jolly Holiday sequence. Jolly Holiday was one of the standout musical sequences seen in Disney's Mary Poppins, which showcased the whimsical charm of this magical nanny. In this scene, Mary and Bert (Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke), accompanied by Jane and Michael Banks, enter a magical chalk-drawing world where live-action and animation seamlessly blend.

These colorful visuals and penguin waiters are now back with this limited edition doll that will have a 4,670-piece run. The doll stands 17" tall and will feature a perfectly crafted outfit from the Jolly Holiday musical with nicely crafted embroidered details and added delicate lace trim. A Certificate of Authenticity is included along with packing that has a window display, ribbon handle, and penguin waiters on the back. This Mary Poppins 60th Anniversary Limited Edition Doll is priced at $149.99, and she is already up for purchase through shopDisney.

Mary Poppins 60th Anniversary Limited Edition Doll

"Best foot forward! The perfect nanny has arrived at No. 17 Cherry Tree Lane, and her name is Mary Poppins. Wafting in on a whistling wind, our Limited-Edition Mary Poppins doll will brighten any collection. With her parrot-head umbrella in hand, Mary will whisk you away to a "Jolly Holiday" in her splendid, highly detailed outfit with embroidered details and fine lace trims. This figurine is made to be "Practically Perfect in Every Way" for fans and collectors alike!"

Limited Edition of 4,670

Certificate of Authenticity

Expressive, highly detailed sculpting

Authentic recreation of Mary's "Jolly Holiday" costume

Layered satin dress with sheer, striated organza overlays

Embroidered floral embellishments with tiny faux pearl accents

Satin corset with embroidered boning

Hat with satin rosettes and mesh netting

Parrot head umbrella with lace trimmed satin parasol dome

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!