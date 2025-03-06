Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, Universal Monsters

Shredder is Dracula with NECA's New Universal Monsters x TMNT Figure

NECA has revealed plenty of new collectibles are on the way including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder as Dracula

Article Summary NECA's latest TMNT x Universal Monsters crossover presents Shredder as Dracula.

Standing 7" tall, Shredder as Dracula features unique armor and a fabric cape.

Includes three head sculpts, spear, rats, turtle candle, and more accessories.

Available in May 2025 for $43.99; pre-orders now live for collectors.

NECA's TMNT x Universal Monsters collection has been a dream crossover for horror and Ninja Turtles fans. The series blends the classic turtles with legendary horror icons, creating unique designs and expanding what Playmates did back in 1994. This series started out pretty simply as NECA would recreate those original toy releases like Raphael as Frankenstein's Monster and Leonardo as the Creature from the Black Lagoon. However, the line has expanded past that, with unique creations like Master Splinter taking on the role of Van Helsing. NECA's Universal Monsters x TMNT now continues as Dracula himself makes his presence known, and Shredder takes on the role of this blood-sucking vampire lord.

Standing 7" tall, this figure reimagines the TMNT villain, Shredder, as Dracula, with brand new armor and a sweet fabric cape. Dracula will come with three different head sculpts with two masked designs and an unmasked sculpt. Other accessories will consist of a spear, rats, a jug, a turtle candle, and a turtle skull. Everything is packaged together in a collector-friendly window box that features some incredible artwork and toy photography. The horror of TMNT Dracula comes to life in May 2025 for $43.99, and pre-orders are already live.

Universal Monsters x TMNT – Ultimate Shredder as Dracula

"NECA presents the next release in our Universal Monsters x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figure line, paying tribute to the world's most famous turtles and Universal's icons of horror! Two of pop culture's most menacing villains have combined into one amazing figure reimagining The Shredder as Dracula. Designed by James Groman and featuring a classic color paint deco (because even villains need a nice wardrobe), this 7-inch scale figure comes with three different heads, real fabric cape, turtle skull, turtle candle, spear, juice jug, and lifeless rats. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging by legendary artist Daniel Horne."

Contents

Shredder figure

2 Alternate heads

2 Alternate pairs of hands

Spear

Turtle skull

Turtle candle

Jug

2 Rats

