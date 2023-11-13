Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel, playmates, teenage mutant ninja turtles

Shredder Wants Eternia with Mattel's TMNT x Masters of the Universe

Get ready for the biggest crossover of the 80s ever as Masters of the Universe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collide for one big event

Article Summary Mattel announces TMNT x Masters of the Universe crossover event.

Shredder invades Eternia with new designs in the MOTU line.

The Turtles of Grayskull line to celebrate TMNT's 40th anniversary.

Expect an epic showdown with Eternia at stake in Q1 2024.

Get ready to embark on a new shell-tastic quest that will transcend dimensions as Mattel proudly unveils the crossover event of a lifetime! Introducing the Turtles of Grayskull, a crossover event between the Masters of the Universe and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! A collaboration like this is transporting collectors to a world where the power of Eternia meets the agility of the sewers! One of which is the arrival of the notorious Shredder, who comes to Eternia with a new world to conquer as he is ready to take on He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Shredder is getting brand new designs here, fitting the toy style of Mattel's MOTU line, with new armor and a deadly axe. It will be up to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle to stop him once again, but they first must take on his mutated heroes of Eternia, including He-Man! Eternia will be in the hands of Shredder in Q1 2024, and pre-orders are not live from Mattel just yet, but all things Mattel can be found here.

Shredder Wants The Power of Grayskull from Mattel

"Mattel has announced today the collaboration between its celebrated brand, Masters of the Universe and the iconic franchise, Paramount's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, to unveil The Masters of the Universe Origins Turtles of Grayskull toy line. Combining the power of Eternia with the sewer-dwelling heroes of New York, The Masters of the Universe Origins Turtles of Grayskull toy line represents an exciting overlap of two beloved worlds to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 2024."

"This collection represents an ooze-tastic crossover of the worlds of Masters of the Universe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Drawing inspiration from both MOTU and TMNT, fans of either brand can look forward to seeing their favorite heroes and villains in brand new designs. Find out if He-Man and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' new alliance will be enough to stop Krang and Shredder's nefarious plans to build an army of Eternian mutations!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!