Shuri Takes on the Mantle of Black Panther with New MAFEX Figure

A new set of MAFEX figures are coming soon from Medicom including the new MCU Black Panther from Wakanda Forever

Article Summary Shuri steps up as Black Panther in Wakanda Forever, honoring T’Challa's legacy.

Medicom debuts Shuri's MAFEX figure; pre-orders for March 2026 are live.

Figure features masked/unmasked heads, spear, and kinetic suit effects.

New Black Panther figure stands 5.7" with premium articulation for dynamic poses.

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Shuri steps into the mantle of Black Panther, honoring her brother T'Challa's legacy. She must now forge her own path in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a leader of Wakanda. Portrayed by Letitia Wright, Shuri undergoes a deep emotional transformation throughout the film as she tackles grief, responsibility, and the heavy pressures of protecting Wakanda. Unlike her MCU debut, this version of Black Panther is more serious with a new suit as she clashed with Atlantis and their leader, Namor.

Medicom is bringing this hero into the fight once again as they debut their next Marvel Studios MAFEX figure. Shuri is nicely sculpted right from the film, standing 5.7" tall, and features masked and unmasked head sculpts. She will come with a nice set of accessories, including a spear, interchangeable hands, and some kinetic effects for her suit. With Avengers: Doomsday upon us, it is time to assemble a new set of Avengers, and Black Panther is on the list. Pre-orders are already live for $124.99, which will have a tariff surcharge, but are set to ship by March 2026.

Wakanda Forever MAFEX No.275 Black Panther (Shuri)

"From the popular Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film comes a new MAFEX action figure by Medicom Toy! Donning the helm of the Black Panther after her brother passes away, Shuri defends her homeland of Wakanda from a mysterious threat from beneath the waves. This figure features premium articulation for creating fun poses with Shuri, along with including additional parts and accessories to customize the figure. Don't miss out on adding this hero to your collection!"

Product Features

5.7 inches (14.5cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forevere film

Part of the MAFEX line

Highly detailed

Premium articulation

Box Contents

2 Types of head parts Masked Unmasked

Interchangeable hand parts

Spear

Pair of force effect pieces

Stand

