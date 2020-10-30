Iron Man Mark XLIII Armor Statue Arrives at Sideshow

Coming out of the second Avengers film, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man arrives with a brand new statue. His Mark XLIII armor is getting its own Marquette that stands roughly 20" tall. He is shown in his red, silver, and gold paint scheme as he stands heroically on a rocky base. Iron Man will have light-up functionality with lights placed in his hands, eyes, and arc reactor. Sideshow Collectibles captures the elegance and complexity of Iron Man's armor beautifully and will make a great addition to any Marvel fans collection. The Iron Man Mark XLIII Maquette from Sideshow Collectibles is priced at $675. He is set to release between May and July 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Payment plans are also available so make sure you take advantage of it is needed. Do not miss out on some of the other Sideshow Collectibles Marvel statues like the upcoming Venom.

"Sentry mode! Sideshow presents the Iron Man Mark XLIII Maquette, created in partnership with Legacy Effects to deploy an impressive addition to your universe of Marvel collectibles. Just as Tony Stark continually upgrades his suits, the Iron Man Mark XLIII Maquette is a color variant of the sold-out Mark XLII suit, featuring an updated dark red, silver, and gold paint scheme. This quarter-scale maquette measures 20" tall and 16" wide, as Iron Man takes a dynamic stance on a rocky base, his complex armor on full display."

"Based on the suit's cinematic appearance in Avengers: Age of Ultron, this Marvel collectible is packed with realistic detail and intricate sections of armor to truly capture Tony Stark's iconic designs. The polyresin Iron Man Mark XLIII Maquette also includes light-up features in the eyes, arc reactor, and hand repulsors, giving you an exciting additional display option in your hall of armor. Suit up your Marvel Cinematic Universe collection and bring home the Iron Man Mark XLIII Maquette today."