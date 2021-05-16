Anakin Skywalker Mythos Statue Revealed by Sideshow Collectibles

Sideshow Collectibles has finally put up pre-orders for their newest Star Wars Mythos statue. The statue stands 21" tall and captures a Clone Wars era version of Anakin Skywalker as he wields his lightsaber. Sideshow Collectibles brings the animated costume of Anakin to life with this statue as the General stands on a battlefield of destroyed Battle Droids. Clone Wars Anakin will be a perfect companion piece to the upcoming General Obi-Wan Kenobi Mythos statue also coming from Sideshow. This is now a beautifully sculpted statue that Star Wars fans will not want to miss out on. The Star Wars: The Clone Wars Anakin Skywalker Mythos Statue from Sideshow Collectibles is priced at $585. The General enters the battlefield in July 2022, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

"Sideshow presents the Anakin Skywalker™ Mythos Statue, bringing a beloved Star Wars™ hero's epic character arc to your collection. As a collection, Sideshow's Mythos series are fine art collectibles that allow the collector to imagine what could have been, but maybe never was. Myths meant to be initiated by the eye and completed by the mind. The Anakin Skywalker Mythos Statue measures 21" tall as the Jedi Knight cuts through an infantry of B1 and B2 battle droids during the Clone Wars conflict. Wielding his blue lightsaber blade, Anakin is a fierce and often overconfident fighter, but is nonetheless a peacekeeper aligned with the noble goals of the Jedi Order."

"The polystone Anakin Skywalker Mythos Statue features a fully sculpted blue and purple Jedi tabard with silver armor pieces based on his appearance during the Clone Wars. Painted with dynamic highlights and shadows, this energetic Star Wars statue is designed with realistic motion and textures throughout his costume and weathered chest plate and pauldrons. The statue also includes two swappable portraits of the Jedi Knight: a scarred, heroic portrait with blue eyes and wavy brunet hair, and an alternate head featuring slightly messier hair and the yellowed eyes of the Sith, representing Anakin's eventual fall to the dark side of the Force. Tell the tragic story of the Chosen One with this all-encompassing Star Wars collectible."