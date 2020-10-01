Sideshow Collectibles Original Bounty Hunter Statue Has Arrived

Sideshow Collectibles does it again with the reveal of yet another of their original statues. We have already seen the Dragonslayer and Dark Sorceress designs that were beautifully sculpted and carried its own story with it. That trend continues with their final of their three original designs so move over The Mandalorian there is a new bounty hunter in town. The Bounty Hunter: Galactic Gun For Hire is here and is an origin sci-fi character that can please any fan of the genre. She will stand roughly 19" tall as she arrives on her next planet for her next target. She will be wearing a beautifully colored blue, white, and purple space suit with a rifle in hand. The detail on the suit alone is very well done from the use of the colors, shades, and the fashionable curves of her design. This hunter is placed on a space platform with unique alien life growing from underneath. Her unique look also takes the stage with the pink and blue-dyed hair to the range and beauty of her face. For Sideshow fans, there is an exclusive version that will give her a unique energy knife that is one of the deadliest in the galaxy. Everything about this statue is fun, mysterious, and makes you want more and they are something collectors will not want to miss.

I would love to see a comic book, animated series, or action figure line out go these original designs. They are so fun and compelling that there is more story to tell outside of the statue itself. The colors are bright and will pull in any collector to their shelves. The standard is priced at $475 with the Sideshow Exclusive coming in at $485 and both can be found here. There is no current edition size of this statue series and she is expected to release between September and November 2021. Don't forget to check out some of the other Sideshow Original too to complete the entire series.

Sideshow Collectibles Goes Intergalactic With Original Statue

"I'm the best in this biz. Unfortunately, I've had to vaporize most of my references, so you'll have to take my word for it…Unless you want me to send you to meet them." Sideshow presents the Bounty Hunter: Galactic Gun for Hire Statue, an original sci-fi character adding some futuristic firepower to your collection.

The Bounty Hunter: Galactic Gun for Hire Statue measures 19" tall, swaggering out of her spacecraft after an artful crash-landing on a hostile alien planet. Some of the native fauna doesn't take kindly to the intrusion, reaching up with clawed tentacles to grab at her from beneath the ship. Undeterred, the fearless expert tracker confidently surveys the landscape in pursuit of her target, armed with her trusty blaster and a state-of-the-art space adaptation suit.

When you're an assassin of this caliber, camouflage is for the weak. The polystone Bounty Hunter statue is equipped for tracking in any alien environment with a highly detailed white, blue, and purple bodysuit integrated with technological implants and support systems. Protected by a rocket-engine backpack, armor, and jump-jet boots, no atmospheric or job-related pressures can phase her. Her cropped haircut is dyed pink and blue, and she has a fierce, calculating look on her face. In her right hand, the Bounty Hunter carries her most important tool of the trade- a large blaster rifle bought with hard-earned credits from countless successful captures, affectionately dubbed Big Bang Betty.

If you really want to see how the Bounty Hunter brings in her quickest kills, you'd best keep your eyestalks on the energy knife in her left hand that she calls her little Crater Maker- because of the deep holes it leaves in her targets. Not a deadlier weapon in all of Orion's belt, cross my three hearts! This additional display option is only available with the Exclusive Edition of the Bounty Hunter Statue. If you're looking to contract with the deadliest human in the galaxy, payout on the Bounty Hunter: Galactic Gun for Hire Statue from Sideshow Originals today!

Story Concept:

"Outlaws rule the stars. Faster than light travel means that humans are everywhere in the solar system and nothing is off-limits. Unfortunately, not everyone in space is so eager to make our acquaintance. Quadrants clash, megacities rise, and private contractors begin to take intergalactic law into their own hands… Enter the age of the Bounty Hunter. Independent entities contracted to hunt criminals and fugitives as countless and varied as the stars in the sky- like their high-value targets, the Bounty Hunters come in all shapes, sizes, and species, but there's one galactic gun for hire who stands out from the rest. Tenacious and willing to do the dirty work, she never misses her shot… to get paid."

"Tracking down targets both ordinary and infamous, this Bounty Hunter is known for her precision, persistence, and professionalism throughout multiple solar sectors. She may look like a simple terran, but her aim is deadlier than a twelve-eyed, four-armed Chaslorian- and she's twice as charming. But when diplomacy and expertise fail, the Bounty Hunter can always fall back on the universal language of quasar-pulse firepower. When the target value is set, her mission begins- keep the Bounty Hunter: Galactic Gun for Hire in your sights, or else!"