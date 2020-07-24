Silver Surfer Enters The Cosmos with Sideshow Collectibles

Sideshow Collectibles has been teasing a trip to the Marvel Comics cosmos and it looks like we are here. During the Sideshow Con, They gave fans and collectors an up-close look at their upcoming Silver Surfer statue. This 25.5-inch statue is surfing on in with that iconic metallic shine ready for any collectors collection. A multicolored nebula will be displayed behind him really bringing that intergalactic vibe to life. There is a Sideshow Exclusive version that includes a Frankie Raye Nova piece. Featuring a similar backdrop, his character lights up and gives the Silver Surfer a nice displaying partner. This is a highly detailed and sculpted statue that Marvel Comics Silver Surfer fans will not want to miss.

The Silver Surfer does not have a lot of collectibles out there so the statue really takes the cake. With rumors of Galactus and Silver Surfer into the MCU, this would not be a bad statue to pick up. The metallic shine really stands out and from the dynamic background so definitely be one piece that marvel comics fans will not want to miss. Silver Surfer Maquette from Sideshow Collectibles will be released between February – April 2022. The standard edition will be priced at $600 while the exclusive gets a $630 price tag. Pre-orders are already live and you can find them located here. Payment plans are an option so make sure collectors take it vantage of it so you can own this cosmic being.

"Galactus is coming." "The Silver Surfer Maquette measures 25.5" tall as Norrin Radd traverses the stars on his signature silver board, emerging from a swirling portal in search of worlds for Galactus to consume. Stoic and noble of spirit, the Silver Surfer's metallic appearance is instantly recognizable across countless galaxies, portending danger in his cosmic wake."

"The polyresin Silver Surfer Maquette is fully sculpted, capturing every facet of the Zenn-Lavian's iconic, metallic silhouette. Standing firmly on his board, Norrin Radd has a detailed silver physique and mysterious white eyes, giving him a powerful presence as the multi-colored nebula churns behind him. The portal is flecked with stars, capturing the Silver Surfer's ability to use the Power Cosmic as he moves throughout the Marvel universe."

"The Exclusive Edition of the Silver Surfer Maquette includes Nova (Frankie Raye) as a highly detailed proximity piece on a matching portal base that can be displayed alongside Norrin Radd to create an epic cosmic display. Nova also includes a light-up feature that illuminates her flaming hair, giving her an additional burst of the Power Cosmic in your Marvel collection."