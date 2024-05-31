Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: Sideshow Collectibles, star wars

Sideshow Reveals Star Wars Captain Rex Premium Format Statue

Return to the events of The Clone Wars as Sideshow Collectibles has unveiled their latest Star Wars Premium Format statue

Article Summary Sideshow unveils Captain Rex Premium Format 27” statue from The Clone Wars.

Intricate details include weathered armor and tally marks on the helmet.

Features LED-lit base for jetpack and fiery explosion effects.

Available for pre-order at $995 with release slated for February 2025.

The Clone Wars has begun, and Clone Troopers rise to the occasion to turn some clankers into scrap metal. Coming to life from the Star Wars universe, Sideshow Collectibles has unveiled its newest Premium Format Statue. Captain Rex from the 501st Legion is blasting on in with an incredible new Star Wars statue that stands a whopping 27" tall. The infamous Clone Trooper Captain is depicted blasting off from his latest takedown as a Spider Droid is his latest victim.

Taking flight with a jetpack, Sideshow Collectibles has added an LED base to this statue, allowing for fiery explosions and jetpack burnout to light up your collection. A lot of detail was put into the Star Wars Captain Rex statue, from the weathered detail on Rex's armor, the tallies on his helmet, and even the exploding detail on the spider droid. Collectors will be able to bring Captain Rex home in February 2025 for a pricey $995. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles with payment plans also being offered.

Captain Rex Premium Format Star Wars Statue

"Inspired by the character's appearance in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars™ animated series, this fully sculpted Captain Rex collectible depicts CC-7567 in his uniquely customized and battle-weathered blue and white suit, which combines elements of both Phase I and Phase II clone armor."

"His welded helmet, complete with a range finder, is marked with a tally for each brother lost in war. Rex's armor includes a blue shoulder pauldron, signifying his rank and status as commander of the 501st Legion™ within the Grand Army of the Republic. The Captain Rex Premium Format Figure also has light-up features on the base, bringing the roaring fire from Rex's jet pack to life in bright, blazing detail."

