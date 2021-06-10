Silverhawks Ultimates Wave One Now Up For Preorder At Super7

Silverhawks fans have waited a long time for this day, and it is finally here. Wave one Ultimates figures are now up for preorder from Super7. Long, long, long-rumored, and requested by collectors and fans, the Hawks with wings of silver, nerves of steel will come in the standard premium packaging for Ultimates. Wave one will consist of Quicksilver, Steelheart, Buzzsaw, and a mammoth 11-inch version of villain Mon'Star. All figures will come packed to the gills with accessories, including swappable forearms and hands/heads. No, they are not vac-metal, but these are cartoon accurate. Vac-metal at this scale would chip, and for the price, nobody wants that. Save it for the ReAction figures Super7! Check out the Silverhawks goodness below.

Silverhawks Looking Sharp!

"The latest addition to the Super7 ULTIMATES! lineup comes straight out of the Galaxy of Limbo! The first wave of SilverHawks ULTIMATES! figures includes their leader, Quicksilver, and the intelligent and extremely strong Steelheart, as well as the villainous mob boss Mon*Star and his robot henchman Buzz-Saw! These cartoon-accurate, made-to-order, highly articulated, deluxe action figures stand 7" to a whopping 11" tall and feature a variety of interchangeable parts and signature accessories to accommodate all manners of intergalactic adventures! Relive the escapades of the crime-fighting SilverHawks as they try to thwart Mon*Star and his thugs! Shake a tailfeather and claim your set of SilverHawks ULTIMATES figures today! Available to pre-order until July 9, expected to deliver to you by Spring 2022."

The price on these is a little higher than some thought, with the three standard figures at the new normal $55 price point, while the giant Mon'Star will cost $85, with a full set running you $250. Not bad, but not cheap either. Time to see if all those years worth begging and pleading made it worth it for Super7. You can order these for the next month right here.