Sink Your Teeth into NECA's New Ultimate The Howling Werewolf Figure

The 1981 horror classic The Howling is getting a brand new action figures from NECA as the deadly werewolf is coming to life

Released in 1981, The Howling is another influential werewolf film of all time, alongside An American Werewolf in London. Directed by Joe Dante, the film follows Karen White (Dee Wallace), a news reporter traumatized by a violent encounter. She retreats to a secluded therapy retreat, only to discover that they are hiding a dark secret. The movie featured terrifying creature effects, along with suspenseful storytelling and the psychological horror of the genre. This movie easily helped in revolutionizing werewolf transformations, thanks to Rob Bottin's groundbreaking special effects. Now, all of that iconic bone-cracking, muscle-shifting is finally emerging as NECA brings The Howling to life with a new Ultimate figure.

The film's Legendary Werewolf is on the hunt in all of its horrifying detail with this figure that stands 9" tall! The werewolf will come with three interchangeable heads featuring open and closed mouths, along with a bloody version. Other accessories are swappable hands and two posing rods to help with various height display options. The horror of The Howling is all packed together in a nice window box with the films poster on the front followed by toy photography on the back. Pre-orders are currently First to Market from the NECA Shop, which is priced at $49.99 with a July 2025 release.

The Howling – Ultimate Werewolf 7″ Scale Action Figure

"What was supposed to be a healing retreat in the woods for a TV news anchor turns out to be a terrifying ordeal full of transforming werewolves! From the 1981 horror classic directed by Joe Dante, The Howling, comes the Ultimate Werewolf action figure by NECA. Standing over 9 inches tall, it is fully articulated, and even features a moving jaw, ready to sink its teeth into the next victim!"

"It includes three interchangeable heads, several sets of hands, and a posing base with two different-sized rods for various height positions. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap, making it perfect for display. This will surely transform any horror collector's shelf!"

