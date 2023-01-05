Sit Back and Relax with the LEGO Creator 3in1 Cozy House Set

It is time to sit back and relax as LEGO has debuted yet another 3in1 LEGO Creator set. Master builders can create their very own Cozy House with this delightful 808 piece set. Three mini-figures are included with two adults and a kid with all three featuring rotating faces. Three different house styles can be created with this LEGO Creator set with a family house, a canal house and a lake house. The main set, the family house, is packed with features 4 buildable rooms with parents and kids bedrooms, a kitchen, living room. Some of these set do feature a folding option allowing for even more LEGO fun with each. All three options are nicely done and will be a nice, peaceful, and relaxing set to create. The LEGO Creator Cozy Home is priced at $59.99, is set for a March 2023 release, and can be seen here.

Endless Possibilities Await with the LEGO Cozy House Set

"Kids aged 8+ will be thrilled to play out fun-filled stories with this impressive LEGO® Creator 3in1 Cozy House (31139). It features a family toy house with 4 rooms: a kitchen, living room, master bedroom and child's bedroom, plus a garden terrace. The house folds open in the middle to give kids even more play options."

"Kids have the choice of creating 3 different LEGO houses with this brilliant playset. They can build a 2-floor family house with a garden terrace, rebuild it into a 3-floor canal house with an attic office, art gallery and café, or make a vacation lake house on the water with a boat. Each model can be adjusted and played with in 2 positions and comes with 3 minifigures (2 adults and 1 child), who can swap clothes and hair to create different characters."

3in1 model houses – Kids can role-play fun family stories with this LEGO® Creator 3in1 Cozy House (31139) playset, featuring 3 models in 1: a family house, a canal house and a lake house

Endless play options – This set lets kids build and rebuild 3 different scenes: family fun at home; an art gallery and café next to a canal; or a boating vacation by a lake

2 play-and-display positions – Each model has 2 positions: the family house and lake house have hinges to open in the middle, and the top floor of the canal house can be removed and added to the back

Loads of accessories – The Cozy House comes with terrace furniture and a mailbox with letters; the canal house has a dog and 2 paper boats; and the lake house has a firepit and boat

3 minifigures – The house playset includes 3 minifigures (2 adults and 1 child), and kids can swap their hair and clothes to create their own characters

A fun build – This 808-piece playset gives kids aged 8+ an enjoyable building task before the playtime fun begins and can be given as a birthday present or holiday gift

Display models – Measuring over 7 in. (19 cm) high, 7 in. (19 cm) wide and 5 in. (13 cm) deep, the family toy house can be shown off in kids' bedrooms between playtimes