Sleeping Beauty's Aurora Wakes Up with Good Smile's Newest Nendoroid

The world of Disney comes to life with Good Smile Company once again with the arrival of their newest Nendoroid. The hit animated feature Sleeping Beauty returns as Princess Aurora showcases her beauty with the world. This adorable Nendoroid figure is loaded with color and a fantastic design from the animated Disney classic. Sleeping Beauty's Princess Aurora will come with three swappable face plates allowing collectors to dimply her with a sleeping face, a smiling face, and a suspicious face. Each one captures Princess Aurora in iconic scenes from Sleeping Beauty and are even more enhanced by the included accessories.

As for Sleeping Beauty accessories, Aurora will come with a secondary dress skirt as well as a paper craft bed. Her loom and rose will also be included that will also work well with her added interchangeable hands. Disney collectors will have a blast adding this princess to their collection, and she is priced at $63.99 and set to release in December 2022. Pre-orders are live right here, and be on the lookout for other Disney Princess Nendoroid from Good Smile with Jasmine, Ariel Cinderella, and even Rapunzel.

"Princess Aurora joins the Nendoroid series! From the world-famous Disney film "Sleeping Beauty" comes a Nendoroid of Aurora. She comes with three interchangeable face plates including a smiling face, a sleeping face and a somewhat suspicious face! A pinched dress skirt part that can be interchanged with her standard dress skirt part is included for recreating the moment it begins to turn blue! She also comes with a loom an a rose that she can be posed holding. A paper craft bed that she can be displayed sleeping in is included as well. Be sure to add this Nendoroid of the graceful Princess Aurora to your collection!"