Sly Cooper Arrives with New YooTooz PlayStation Vinyl Figure

The world of PlayStation is coming life as new vinyl figure collectibles have arrived including one from the criminal world of Sly Cooper

Article Summary Celebrate Sly Cooper with a new 4" YooTooz vinyl figure, capturing his signature style and charm.

Join Sly as he reunites with PlayStation legends like God of War in the new collectible series.

Relive Sly's classic heists and adventures, perfect for fans and collectors alike.

Pre-order Sly Cooper now for $29.99, releasing in May 2025, and secure your piece of PlayStation history.

Sly Cooper is a true PlayStation icon who was created by Sucker Punch and needs a new game. He was introduced in Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus back in 2002 on the PlayStation 2. The series combines stealth gameplay, along with platforming and a very unique cel-shaded art style. He is part of a team with Bentley, the brains, and Murray, the muscle, as they embark on daring heists across exotic locations to reclaim his family's stolen legacy. Sly Cooper was a PlayStation 2 masterpiece and has not had a faithful game since besides the odd 2013 sequel. Now this raccoon is back with brand new collectible from YooTooz as he joins their new collectible vinyl PlayStation series. Standing at 4" tall, Sly Cooper is nicely sculpted with a cartoon design as he swings his signature cane, which is shown in his iconic outfit. Sly will join other PS icons like God of War, Astro Bot, Ratchet, and Clank in this line with a May 2025 release. Pre-orders are already live for $29.99 each and can be found online right now.

YooTooz PlayStation – Sly Cooper Vinyl Figure

'Yeah, I read you. Loud and… Very loud' Sly's snuck his way into Youtooz for not only his debut but also our treasure! Wait a minute… Our Treasure?! Standing at 4 inches tall unleashing a powerful strike from the cane he holds in both hands and swings over his shoulder, a confident smirk crosses his grey face as a black mask covers his eyes as sharp ears poke through either side of a blue hat. Wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt, boots and gloves that have a yellow trim which matches the scarf around his neck, his red backpack is full of treasures from his adventure and sits above a curling striped tail."

