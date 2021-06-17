Snake Eyes Becomes Deadpool With threezero Deadgame Figure

Hasbro and threezero team up once again to bring collectors a truly unique G.I. Joe 1/6th scale figure. Coming out of Rob Liefeld's IDW Publishing comic, Snake Eyes; Deadgame, everyone's favorite assassin is back once again. This time he dons his new blood red costume quite similar to Deadpool's, coming in at 12" tall. With a hand-tailored outfit, this figure features 22 points of articulation as his own powerful ninja arsenal. Snake Eyes will come with two katanas, a knife, pistol, uzi, various grenades, and some swappable hands. Deadgame Snake Eyes will be an excellent collectible for any G.I. Joe collection making his stand out from any of his other black costume designs.

The figure will be extremely limited, with only 1300 pieces hitting North America also going exclusively to Big Bad Toy Store. G.I. Joe Snake Eyes (Deadgame) 1/6 Scale figure from Hasbro and threezero will be priced at $149.99. The assassin is set to kick some ass in his new suit in the 3rd Quarter of 2021, with pre-orders already live and located here. Be sure to secure yours before these bad boys sell out before the hype of the upcoming Snake Eyes film rises.

"The 1/6 scale collectible figure series inspired by Hasbro's retro G.I. Joe characters and redesigned by threezero continues with its first variant figure! Snake Eyes (Deadgame) as seen in Rob Liefeld's "Snake Eyes: Deadgame" comics from IDW Publishing will be exclusive to BigBadToyStore in North America. Standing 12 inches tall, this 1/6 scale Snake Eyes collectible figure features the same fully-articulated body with fabric hand-tailored costuming and high attention to detail as the standard release, but in his striking red costume. Snake Eyes also includes the same full loadout of accessories; including a pistol, uzi, tactical knife, two katanas, three smoke grenades, three stun grenades, and a total of four pairs of interchangeable hands."

Product Features

12 inches (30cm)

Made of plastic

Fabric, hand-tailored costuming

22 Points of articulation

Highly detailed

BBTS Exclusive

Limited Edition of 1300 pieces in North America

Box Contents

Snake Eyes figure Pair of fists Pair of relaxed hands Pair of firearm holding hands Pair of weapon holding hands

Chest Harness

Utility Armbands

Utility Belt

Forearm Bracer (left)

Thigh Pouch (left)

Kneepads

Tactical boots

Pistol with holster

Uzi Submachine gun

Tactical knife

2 Katanas with sheaths

3 Smoke grenades

3 Stun grenades