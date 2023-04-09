IconiQ Studios Debuts New Street Fighter 1/6 Figure with Ken Masters The world of Street Fighter comes to life once again with IconiQ Studios as a new seamless 1/6 scale figure has arrived with Ken Masters

IconiQ Studios is back with its second figure release for their new line of 1/6 scale Street Fighter figures. Ryu kicked off the line, and now Player 2 is signing in as Ken Masters from Street Fighter V. This figure will stand roughly 12″ tall and features a seamless articulated body, making him very realistic to other figures on the market. Street Fighter Ken will have a nicely tailored fabric outfit with wire elements as well as a belt. IconciQ has included a nice variety of swappable parts with two different head sculpts as well as swappable hair pieces with ponytail and short styles. Other accessories include hands, feet, and a couple of flame effect pieces to capture Ken's fiery karate action. Street Fighter Ken 1/6 Scale is priced at $289, is set for a Q4 2023 – Q1 2024 release, and pre-orders are live here.

Street Fighter Player 2 Chooses Ken Masters

"Here comes a new challenger!" Sideshow, Capcom, Iconiq Studios, and TBLeague are proud to present the second in the Street Fighter figure series, the highly-detailed sixth scale Ken Masters! Featuring our specially developed seamless body that is fully articulated and capable of replicating Ken's signature special attacks, including the Shoryuken and Fire Kick thanks to the included accessories."

"The figure includes two game-accurate head sculpts and two interchangeable hair sculpts, allowing you to capture a variety of different styles and looks. The figure also includes wired belt and costume, and a number of hands to capture his fighting stances. Don't miss your chance to add this Ken Masters Sixth Scale Figure to your Street Fighter collection today!"

The Ken Masters Sixth Scale Figure features:

Two (2) Game-accurate head sculpts including Neutral and Fighting

Two (2) Interchangeable Hair Sculpts including Long Ponytail and Short Classic

One (1) Shoryuken Fire Fist effect accessory

One (1) Fire Kick effect accessory and stand

Six (6) Pairs of hands

Two (2) Pairs of feet

One (1) Base with posable pole