Hot Toys Unveils Snyder Cut Batman & Superman Figure 2-Pack

Zack Snyder's Justice League is finally here, and fans are pumped about the director's original version of the film. From new characters, new stories, and even some new villains, fans are in for a real treat this time. Hot Toys is excited to get on Zack Snyder's Justice League train as they unveil their amazing Batman and Superman figure 2-pack. The figure set will include apocalyptic versions of our foveate DC Comics heroes with Black Suit Superman and Nightmare Batman. Both of these character designs are remarkable and are loaded with great detail, articulation, and even accessories for any situation.

The Nightmare sequence in Zack Snyder's Justice League is not long this time around, but man, do I want more. I would love to see a film of the band of heroes and villains at the end of the world taking on the Man of Steel himself. This figure set from Hot Toys is a close second giving fans some truly amazing collectibles for their Hot Toys or Zack Snyder's Justice League collection. Just like the Boba Fett Deluxe set that release from Hot Toys, this set follows the same pattern and price point. Knightmare Batman and Superman 1:6 Scale figures from Hot Toys are priced at $515 and set to release between July – September 2022. Pre-orders for these next-level collectibles are already live, and fans can find them located here. Check out pictures and more information below on each figure, and be sure to watch Zack Synder's Justice League now on HBO Max.

We Meet Again, At The End of the World

"Zack Snyder's Justice League – Knightmare Batman and Superman 1/6th Scale Collectible Set – "I had a dream, almost like a premonition, that there's an attack coming." – Bruce Wayne. Today, fans will be experiencing Justice League with all new and never-before-seen footage from director Zack Snyder's original version, which offers a closer look at the Knightmare reality. Entering the apocalyptic world at a mysterious timeline, the heavily armored Batman was thwarted by Parademons, while Superman had fallen to the Anti-Life Equation allying himself with the forces of Apokolips."

"In celebration of the highly-anticipated Zack Snyder's Justice League, Hot Toys is excited to present 1/6th scale Knightmare Batman and Superman collectible set from this special director's cut. The highly-accurate Knightmare Batman collectible figure is expertly crafted based on Knightmare Batman's appearance in the movie featuring a Batman masked head with 3 interchangeable lower faces, muscular structured body which naturally portrays Batman's muscular body, Batsuit highlighting battle damaged effects, Knightmare Batman's desert gear, detailed weapons, and a themed figure stand."

"The exceptional Superman collectible figure is meticulously crafted based on the image of Superman in the movie featuring a LED light-up head sculpt that accentuates Superman's heat vision ability, an interchangeable head sculpt, muscular body with high poseability, a newly tailored black suit with Superman logo in metallic silver grey, also a themed figure stand. Now it's the chance to add the Knightmare Batman & Superman figure to your treasured DC collection!"

Specifications

Product Code: TMS038

Product Name: Knightmare Batman and Superman

Height: Approximately 31.5 – 32 cm tall

Points of Articulations: 30

Special Features: Newly painted Batman masked head sculpt, Newly painted Superman head sculpt with LED light-up function, Newly tailored Superman black suit

The 1/6th scale Knightmare Batman Collectible Figure's special features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Knightmare Batman in Zack Snyder's Justice League

One (1) newly painted Batman masked head sculpt with three (3) interchangeable lower part of faces

Highly-detailed desert weathering effects

Approximately 32 cm tall

Muscular body with over 30 points of articulation which can naturally portray Batman's muscular body in the film

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

Two (2) weapon holding right hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume :

One (1) light-brown colored long coat (embedded with bendable wire)

One (1) Batsuit with battle damaged effects

One (1) brown colored scarf

One (1) brown colored scarf for covering lower face

One (1) utility belt

One (1) brown colored belt with thigh holster

One (1) pair of black forearm gauntlets with green arm wraps

One (1) pair of dark green pants with knee pads

One (1) pair of black boots

Weapons:

One (1) machine gun with strap and The Joker's card

One (1) pistol

Accessories:

One (1) pair of binoculars

One (1) pair of goggles (wearable on Batman head sculpt)

Specially designed figure stand with character nameplate

The 1/6th scale Superman Collectible Figure's special features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Superman in Zack Snyder's Justice League

One (1) newly painted head sculpt with LED light-up function recreating Superman's use of heat vision (battery operated)

One (1) newly painted head sculpt with authentic likeness of Henry Cavill as Superman

Highly-accurate facial features with detailed wrinkles and skin texture

Detailed short hair sculpture

Approximately 31.5 cm tall

Muscular body with over 30 points of articulation

Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair for open hands

One (1) pair of flying gesture hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume :

One (1) newly tailored black suit with metallic silver grey colored Superman logo across the chest

One (1) black colored cape (bendable wire embedded)

One (1) pair of black colored boots

Accessory:

Specially designed figure stand with character nameplate