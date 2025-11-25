Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: john wick, mafex, medicom

Sofia Joins the Fight with New John Wick: Chapter 3 MAFEX Figure

Clear your shelves as some brand new MAFEX figures are on the way including the debut of Sofia from John Wick: Chapter 3

Article Summary MAFEX unveils a new Sofia action figure from John Wick: Chapter 3, capturing her iconic look and arsenal.

Sofia comes with an assault rifle, three pistols, and her signature guard dogs from the film.

Detailed sculpting brings Halle Berry's assassin character to life with movie-accurate accessories.

Pre-orders for the John Wick: Chapter 3 Sofia figure are open now, set to release in April 2026.

In John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the introduction of Sofia adds a powerful new layer to the franchise by revealing more of John's past alliances. Sofia, played by Halle Berry, is the manager of the Continental in Casablanca and is also a former assassin with whom John Wick shares a complicated and strained history. After Mr. Wick is declared "excommunicado" and hunted by the High Table, he seeks the help of Sofia. Bound by an unbreakable marker John once helped her fulfill, Sofia reluctantly agrees to aid him despite the immense risk. The action of Sofia continues as Medicom continues to bring the world of John Wick to life with a new MAFEX figure.

Sofia is suited up and ready to war with an impressive sculpt that captures her likeness from the film, along with a nice selection of weapons. This will include an assault rifle and three different pistols to put at a distance. Medicom was also sure to include her signature guard dogs, which are not articulated, but will surely help with her displayability. It is nice to see the Wick-verse getting more time in the spotlight, and bringing these other assassins to life is a nice touch. Pre-orders for the John Wick: Chapter 3 Sofia figure are starting to arrive for $113 and have an April 2026 release.

MAFEX Sofia (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum)

"Both the best form and outstanding movable area! The strongest action figure in history! Scheduled to be released in April 2026. Mafex No.274 MAFEX SOFIA. Sofia from the film "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" is joining the "MAFEX" action-figure lineup from Medicom! This highly posable figure comes with a variety of weapons seen in the film, as well as her two well-trained Belgian Malinois dogs, Lerna and Orthrus! A posable figure stand is included too. Order her for your own collection today!"

