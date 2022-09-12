Minnie Mouse No Longer "Dripping With Excitement" At Disney

The Disney Minnie Mouse limited edition headband below, on sale at the Disney Shop and highlighted as part of D23 Expo, features an effect that looks as if liquid metal is pouring over the ears, for a breezy $175. And, until yesterday, it boasted the following product description on the Disney website;

Minnie is dripping with excitement as she celebrates the centenary of The Walt Disney Company in her typically fashionable style with this ear headband. Part of the Disney 100 Platinum Celebration, this limited release commemorative ear headband has been designed by Disney artists for a special platinum-dipped effect and includes a coordinating padded bow, all presented in a special keepsake box.

I mean, um, it is for adults, I guess. But even so, this is Minnie Mouse we are talking about. The listing has now been amended by Disney so that it reads;

Celebrate the centenary of The Walt Disney Company with this Minnie Mouse ear headband. Part of the Disney 100 Platinum Celebration, this limited release commemorative ear headband has been designed by Disney artists for a special reflective platinum-dipped effect and includes a coordinating padded bow, all presented in a special keepsake box.

Apparently, Minnie Mouse is no longer "dripping with excitement" for the Disney centenary. A reference to the AC/DC logo of the same name, it conjured up all sorts of images regarding Minnie Mouse that might not have been well received by everyone. Or, possibly, too well received.

Of course, with Mickey Mouse currently starting to go to the public domain in 2024, all manner of takes on the character may suddenly be permissible, as is happening with Winnie The Pooh right now. Maybe there might be room for this contentious description from someone in years to come?