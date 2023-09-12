Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: RSVLTS, scooby doo

Solve Some Mysteries with RSVLTS' New Scooby-Doo Collection

It's time to unravel some mysteries as RSVLTS is adding Scooby-Doo to your your wardrobe with a new button-down collection

The mysteries await as RSVLTS is presenting another impressive and all-new button-down collection with Scooby-Doo! Everyone's favorite crime-solving canine and the Mystery Inc. gang are back and ready to unmask Old Man Jenkins once again. Get ready to elevate your style with these spooky and mysterious shirts from the beloved Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! cartoon. Whether you're a fan of Scooby or Shaggy's insatiable appetite for Scooby Snacks or the solving clues like Velma, Fred, and Daphne, RSVLTS has fans covered. This delightful set of spooky shirts consists of three new button-downs, which are:

You Meddling Kids Get ready to unmask the villains with RSVLTS' first Scooby-Doo button-down! Shaggy and Scooby are about to uncover the truth by revealing the mysteries behind some memorable villains like the Green Ghosts, Frankenstein, and the Zombie. Don't get scared with this button-down, as this is your way to get in with Mystery Inc.



Scoob, Run! The villains have been unleashed with RSVLTS' next Kunuflex button-down with Scoob, Run! This shirt features iconic Scooby-Doo villains scattered all over with a mysterious background of eyes that will keep you guessing. Legendary villains like Miner Forty-Niner, The Black Knight, Ghost of Elias Kingston, Ghost Clown, and many more are featured, so quick waiting around and RUN!

Spooky Swampland Dive into an eerie new mystery with RSVLTS' final Scooby-Doo button-down with the Spooky Swampland. This mysterious swamp features an all-over design and pays tribute to Scooby-Doo's spine-tingling escapades. Two villains are featured with the Ghost of Hyde and the Sea Monster Ghost, with Shaggy and Scooby keeping out of sight. Bring the supernatural home with this button-down that will get any Mystery Inc. fan ready for the Spooky Season.



Each shirt is crafted with the highest quality materials to ensure comfort and durability with RSVLTS signature Kunuflex material and will be offered in classic (unisex) and women's styles/sizes. So, whether you're hunting for clues or just enjoying eating a 17-patty burger, RSVLTS' new Scooby-Doo collection has you covered in style. This collection drops today at 4 PM EST, right on RSVLTS.com as well as on their app. Get ready to rock that Scooby-Doo spirit and share your love for mysteries, laughter, and a little bit of spookiness! Scooby-Dooby-Dooooo!

