Sonic the Hedgehog and Tails Are Joining LEGO's BrickHead Line

The adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog can now be built with a new pair of sets from LEGO featuring a dynamic duo

It was not long ago that SEGA and Sonic the Hedgehog fans saw that LEGO would be bringing some of the blue blurs adventures to brick form. Most of those new sets are just now hitting shelves, but it looks like some more are on the way. Releasing as part of LEGO's BrickHeadz line, Sonic the Hedgehog and Tails are ready for action with these adorable 130+ piece sets. These little guys come in at 3" tall and are packed with brick build LEGO designs with color and some signature items. Sonic is holding on of his iconic rings, while Tails has a wrench just to fix anything on their journey. LEGO has both of the Sonic the Hedgehog BrickHeadz sets priced at $9.99 with a September 1, 2023 release. Pre-orders are not love, but fans can find Sonic right here and the infamous Miles "Tails" Prower here.

Sonic the Hedgehog Races on into BrickHeadz

Fans of Sonic the Hedgehog™ will love taking a screen break to build a tribute to their favorite blue hero. This LEGO® BrickHeadz™ Sonic the Hedgehog™ (40627) set includes a baseplate and creates a fun display piece for desks or gaming stations. Give as a gift to any Sonic fan aged 10 and up.

Recreate Sonic the Hedgehog™ in BrickHeadz™ style – A gift for fans of Sonic aged 10 and up

A fun display piece – This LEGO® BrickHeadz™ Sonic the Hedgehog™ (40627) set includes a baseplate so fans can create a display piece for desks or gaming stations

Dimensions – Sonic the Hedgehog™ stands over 3 in. (8 cm) tall

Tails Join the Fight with New BrickHeadz Set

"Sweet-natured Tails is a favorite character from the Sonic the Hedgehog™ universe. Now fans of the two-tailed fox can celebrate Tails' genius and loyalty with this LEGO® BrickHeadz™ Miles "Tails" Prower (40628) set. The building kit includes a baseplate so kids aged 10 and up can create a fun display piece for their desks or gaming stations."

Recreate Tails in BrickHeadz™ style – A gift for anyone aged 10+ who's a fan of Tails from the Sonic the Hedgehog™ universe

A fun display piece – This LEGO® BrickHeadz™ Miles "Tails" Prower (40628) set includes a baseplate so fans can create a display piece for their desks or gaming stations

Dimensions – Tails stands over 3 in. (8 cm) tall

