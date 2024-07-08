Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, sega, sonic the hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog Goes Super Sonic with New LEGO Playset

Green Hills awaits as LEGO is back with a brand new Sonic the Hedgehog set as Dr. Eggman is back and ready to create some chaos

Article Summary LEGO unveils a new Sonic set featuring Super Sonic and Shadow vs. Dr. Eggman.

Super Sonic transforms with all seven Chaos Emeralds for epic speed and powers.

The set includes Eggman's Egg Drillster, a lab, and seven character minifigures.

Priced at $79.99, the 590-piece set will speed into stores in August 2024.

LEGO is getting pretty wild with their SEGA Collection, as a new Sonic the Hedgehog set is on the way. Coming in at 590 pieces, it is a powerful team-up between Super Sonic and Shadow as they take on Dr. Eggman's Egg Drillster. Super Sonic is Sonic's powerful transformation, which is achieved by collecting all seven Chaos Emeralds. In this form, Sonic gains incredible speed, invulnerability, and the ability to fly. Shadow the Hedgehog on the other hand is a fan-favorite character that was introduced in Sonic Adventure 2 (2001). He is an anti-hero with a mysterious past who possesses abilities similar to Sonic, with super speed and Chaos Control, which allows him to manipulate time and space. It is incredible to see these two arrive in LEGO minifigure form, and Dr. Eggman's Drill, his lab, and his miniature are excellent additions to enhance the set. The Super Sonic vs. Egg Drillster set is priced at $79.99, and the set is expected to arrive in August 2024.

LEGO Debuts Super Sonic the Hedgehog vs. Egg Drillster Set

"Supercharge the imaginations of video game fans aged 8+ with a Super Sonic vs. Egg Drillster (76999) building and adventure hero playset. This collectible LEGO® Sonic the Hedgehog™ video game toy gift features an Egg Drillster vehicle with a rotating drill bit and a dock for the detachable hover vehicle, a speed sphere launcher and speed sphere, plus a lab with a breaking wall."

"It also includes 7 video game toy characters: Shadow, Super Sonic, Dr. Eggman, a Pocky, a Pecky, an Egg Pawn Badnik and a 'reprogrammed' Gun Wing. This cool Sonic toy playset makes a great gamer gift and lets fans role-play stories with Shadow and Super Sonic: racing to defeat Dr. Eggman's powerful Egg Drillster and the villains, destroying his lab and rescuing captured animal friends."

