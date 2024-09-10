Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: fanhome, star trek

Space is the Final Frontier with Fanhome's New Star Trek Collection

Fanhome is bringing tons of new fandoms to life and in wicked subscription format as they debut their new set of Star Trek themed ships

Article Summary Fanhome debuts a new Star Trek collection with 20 exclusive starships from recent series like Picard and Strange New Worlds.

Diecast models, 6 to 10 inches long, are based on original files and come with a companion magazine delivered monthly.

Pre-orders start on September 6th, with the first models shipping in early November 2024.

Highlighted starships include U.S.S. Titan, U.S.S. Stargazer, U.S.S. Farragut, and more iconic vessels.

Star Trek is a legendary sci-fi franchise that has captivated audiences since its debut in 1966. Created by Gene Roddenberry, the series explores space exploration, futuristic technology, and humanity's quest for knowledge and peace. Iconic starships have been central to the Star Trek universe, each serving as a vessel for exploration, diplomacy, and battle. The USS Enterprise, the most famous ship, is featured in multiple series, from The Original Series to The Next Generation. However, that is not the only ship to travel across the Final Frontier, and now collectors can bring home some of these ships with Fanhome's latest collection.

An assortment of finely crafted Star Trek ships are here from Picard and Strange New Worlds. These diecast models are between 6 to 10 inches long, they are based on original files, are fully licensed collectibles, and the entire collection will feature 20 exclusive ships. All of these will be accompanied by a companion magazine and can be delivered monthly from Fanhome. If you need to enhance your Starfleet, then look no further, and this collection kicks off on Fanhome in November 2024.

The Final Frontier Awaits with Fanhome & Star Trek

"Fanhome, the leading producer of subscription- based collections, opens pre-orders for its highly- anticipated line of die-cast Star Trek starships. Fanhome also announces three new, and never-before-seen, replicas from the hit series Star Trek: Picard and Strange New Worlds. The following ships are available now for pre-order. Fanhome will debut a new ship each month and more than 20 ships are planned for the collection.

U.S.S. Titan NCC-80102-A from Star Trek: Picard Season 3

U.S.S. Stargazer NCC-82893 (Sagan class) from Picard Season 2

U.S.S. Farragut NCC-1647 from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1

U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-F from Picard Season 3

S.S. Eleos XII NAR-59019 from Picard Season 3

The Shrike from Picard Season 3

Fanhome starts taking pre-orders on September 6th and the models are expected to ship to customers in early November."

