Spartan Army Commander Figure Debut from Sideshow and TBLeague

Turn the tide of battle as TBLeague and Sideshow Collectibles deploy their newest 1/6th scale figure. War has arrived for the Spartan Army Commander, and two different versions are getting unleashed with a Red and Black design. Each Spartan is loaded with incredible detail as well as a seamless body to keep her as realistic as possible. Their armor is beautifully sculpted, and the use of plastic and fabric blends her design perfectly. Both Red and Black Spartan Army Commanders feature their own unique arsenal with a Spear and Shield for Red and Bow and Shield for Black. Each heroine is fully customizable, from removable armor to swappable hands and weapons. Preorders for these lady warriors are live for $184 each, with them set to release between June – August 2022. Collectors can find the Spartan Army Commander Red here and the Black one here. Charge!

"Sideshow and TBLeague are proud to present the iconic Spartan Army Commander (Gold) Sixth Scale Figure! The Spartan Army Commander (Gold) comes equipped with a stunning set of golden armor along with her spear and shield. Or The Spartan Army Commander (Black) who comes equipped with a stunning set of black armor along with her bow and shield. With a seamless and posable body in highly detailed 1:6 scale form, she is ready to lead her troops into battle! Add the Spartan Army Commander (Gold) Sixth Scale Figure to your collection today!"

The Spartan Army Commander (Gold) Sixth Scale Figure Features:

One (1) TBLeague 1:6 scale female seamless body with metal skeleton

One (1) head sculpt

One (1) helmet

One (1) piece of armor for right shoulder

One (1) piece of armor for upper body

One (1) sleeveless dress

One (1) pair of underpants

Two (2) pieces of armor for forearms

Two (2) wide strips of cloth for wrapping forearms

One (1) leather belt

One (1) decorative piece for front of the lower body

Three (3) pairs of interchangeable hands

Two (2) pieces of armor for lower legs

Two (2) wide strips of cloth for wrapping lower legs

One (1) pair of feet with sandals

One (1) shield

One (1) spear

One (1) cape

One (1) bow (Black Version Only)

One (1) quiver (Black Version Only)

Six (6) arrows (Black Version Only)

One (1) capelet (Black Version Only)

One (1) knife (Black Version Only)

One (1) base with holder